Hardik Pandya Flaunts ₹3.89 Lakh Skeleton Watch During Team India's T20 World Cup Victory: Know More

The celebrations were grand as the Indian national cricket team lifted the trophy at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While fans cheered the historic win, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya also caught attention for his stylish accessory. The cricketer paired his Team India jersey with a luxury timepiece, adding a sleek fashion moment to the victory celebrations.

Hardik Pandya’s luxury skeleton watch

During the historic clash between India and New Zealand, Hardik was spotted wearing the Favre Leuba Chief Skeleton Watch, a striking timepiece known for its bold design and mechanical craftsmanship.

The watch features a 40mm stainless steel case and offers water resistance up to 100 metres, making it both stylish and durable. What truly stands out is its open-worked skeleton dial, which reveals the intricate inner workings of the automatic movement.

Powered by the FLS01 automatic skeleton movement, the watch offers a 41-hour power reserve, ensuring reliable performance. The dial also features a distinctive blue minute track, which complements the sporty aesthetic.

Completing the design is a blue FKM rubber strap equipped with a quick-change system, allowing the wearer to easily switch straps if desired. According to the Ethos watch website, the luxury watch reportedly retails at around $4,500 (approximately ₹3.89 lakh).

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma during T20 World Cup final | Image Courtesy: PTI

His girlfriend Mahieka's chic bleed-blue look

While Hardik’s watch grabbed attention, his partner Mahieka Sharma also turned heads with her stadium-ready fashion.

Mahieka slipped into a sophicasted full-length bodycon dress in a bold shade of blue, perfectly matching the spirit of the Men in Blue. The sleek silhouette hugged her frame while remaining comfortable enough for the high-energy atmosphere of a packed cricket stadium.

Her beauty look leaned into the popular clean girl aesthetic. She chose a glowing, dewy base, subtle winged eyeliner and soft nude-pink lips. Mahieka styled her hair in soft, loose waves with a middle part, creating an effortless look that stayed intact even as she celebrated India's thrilling victory.

