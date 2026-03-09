Hardik-Mahieka, Ishan-Aditi & Suryakumar-Devisha: Emotional, Romantic Moments Unfold At Narendra Modi Stadium After Team India T20 World Cup Victory

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8 wasn’t just the stage for India's historic third T20 World Cup victory; it was also a backdrop for unforgettable displays of love and celebration among Team India’s stars and their partners. As fireworks lit up the sky and fans roared, emotions and romance unfolded across the field, making the night even more special.

Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma

Hardik Pandya and Maheika Sharma stole the spotlight as the model girlfriend joined the cricketer on the pitch moments after the win. The couple embraced in a warm hug, dancing, while Mahieka planted a kiss on Hardik’s cheek. Hand in hand, they soaked in the jubilation, their chemistry taking over every social media feed.

Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia

Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia also created a buzz. Draped in the Indian tricolour, Ishan was joined by Aditi, who made her way from the stands to celebrate with him on the field. Their photos together quickly set social media abuzz, sparking more curiosity about Aditi, who’s often seen cheering for Ishan from the stands. The couple, along with Hardik and Mahieka, was seen dancing and basking in the victory together.

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty

Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty added their own romantic flair, sharing sweet moments with family before clicking a heartfelt selfie. Devisha later posted it on her story, capturing their happiness and connection in the midst of the celebrations.

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah, too, had a moving family moment. Joined by wife Sanjana Ganesan and son Angad for the national anthem, the trio shared hugs and smiles both before and after the match. Sanjana’s post-match interview with Jasprit charmed fans further, rounding out a night filled with love and celebration.

