Hardik Pandya Credits Girlfriend For T20 World Cup Win: 'Since Mahieka Has Come Into My Life...' – Watch Viral Video

India’s cricket fans have a new reason to celebrate, and for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, the T20 World Cup win is extra special. After India’s thrilling victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Pandya’s emotional post-match comments and joyful moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma became the talk of the town.

Hardik's special message for Maheika

The Men in Blue secured their third T20 World Cup title, and Hardik, a key player in both the 2024 and 2026 campaigns, reflected on what the win meant to him. "This is the victory I have always lived for. This is why I have played cricket. I want to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as I can. In 2024, I had said that whatever trophies I play for, I will win. And I believe that. This trophy is a validation of that," he told broadcasters after the match.

Hardik also credited his recent successes to his relationship with Maheika, saying, “There is a lot of hard work. There is not only talk, but there is a lot of hard work. Work hard, stay silent, be a good person. Since Mahieka has come into my life, I have only been winning.”

Off the field, the celebrations were just as memorable. Viral videos captured Mahieka and Hardik sharing affectionate moments with kisses, hugs, and dancing on the ground after the match.

