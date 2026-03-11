Rashmika Mandana's Wedding Mehendi For Husband Vijay Deverakonda Honours Their Kannada & Telugu Cultures: Details Inside

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 11, 2026
Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda delighted fans by sharing a series of dreamy pictures from their Pradhanam and mehendi ceremony held on February 25, 2026, in Udaipur
While the newlyweds' candid moments grabbed eyeballs, it was the bride Rashmika's minimal yet culturally rooted mehendi that truly stole the spotlight
The actress carefully adorned her hands with delicate patterns of Om, Swastik and the Trishool, representing protection, prosperity and divine blessings for the couple’s new journey
Adding a personal touch, Rashmika included the words "Shiva" and "Shakti" in both Kannada and Telugu scripts, celebrating the cultural heritage of the bride and groom
For the ceremony, Rashmika oozed regal elegance in a draped dhoti-style skirt paired with an embellished off-shoulder corset blouse and a Goddess Lakshmi-embroidered dupatta by Torani
She also wore an heirloom necklace titled 'The Eternal Blossom', a gift from Vijay’s mother, crafted with rose-cut diamonds and vibrant Burmese gemstones by Shree Jewellers
Meanwhile, Vijay brought back Deccan-era fashion in a traditional veshti styled with a deep-toned kurta, an intricately embroidered jacket and ethnic jewels
