'Always A Diva!': Sara Tendulkar Hops On Viral Throwback Trend, Shares Childhood Photos In Nauvari Saree & More

From Ajay Devgn to Sonali Bendre, everyone on the internet seems obsessed with the viral childhood throwback trend, and the latest (though fashionably late) to join the bandwagon is Sara Tendulkar, who dropped a heart-melting set of childhood photos that perfectly capture her playful charm, early fashion sense, and why fans are calling her a diva since day one.

A peek into little Sara's world

Posting her version of the throwback trend, Sara wrote, "A little late, but I guess divas are always late." Her video was a mix of heartwarming and fashion-forward moments from her early years.

From a cosy toddler wrapped in a soft blanket with a floral headband to a tiny diva dressed in a traditional nauvari saree complete with a nath, her childhood album clearly hinted at her love for style from the start.

Watch the video below:

Some photos captured her in vibrant festive outfits with pops of pink, green and gold, accessorised with bangles and a maang tikka, celebrating her Maharashtrian cultural roots. Others showed a more playful side, with Sara rocking casual looks like a white tee and a pink skirt or a bright halter-neck top paired with a black skirt.

One of the cutest frames featured her in a simple white dress, flashing a wide, joyful smile, an unfiltered childhood happiness at its best.

Internet can’t get enough

As expected, the internet had a field day reacting to the photos. Fans flooded the comments section with love, calling her a “diva since childhood” and praising her effortless charm. Comments like “Always a diva!”, “Little diva is on fireeee” and “Born with beauty” quickly took over.

Some even gave a sweet nod to her father, Sachin Tendulkar, with one user writing, “Thanks to papa Sachin who carried the camera in your childhood,” appreciating the candid memories captured over the years.

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