Dhurandhar 2 Superstar Ranveer Singh Outshines Everyone In Bandhgala Suit, Diamond Stud Earrings At NMACC's 3rd Anniversary Gala In Mumbai

The red carpet at Mumbai's most glamorous night just got a whole lot more stylish, and leading the charge was none other than Ranveer Singh. As the city's elite gathered to celebrate the third anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on April 3, all eyes were on the Dhurandhar: The Revenge star, who once again proved why he’s a fashion force to reckon with.

Take a look:

Ranveer Singh’s regal style moment

Known for his fearless fashion choices, Ranveer dialled it down this time but in the most impactful way. He stepped out in a sophisticated navy blue bandhgala suit that perfectly balanced classic tailoring with his signature flair.

The structured silhouette featured a sharp, closed-neck blazer and statement buttons running down the front. It was layered over a crisp white shirt and matching tailored trousers, keeping the vibe polished and cohesive.

While his look was chic and elegant, what truly set apart were the accessories. Ranveer added a touch of sparkle with bold diamond stud earrings. Tinted sunglasses, sleek brown shoes, and his perfectly groomed beard and styled hair completed the ensemble, making it effortlessly royal with a modern edge.

A star-studded celebration

The evening wasn’t just about fashion; it was a full-blown celebrity spectacle. The Ambani family, including Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, hosted the grand affair, with Isha Ambani also turning heads with her elegant presence.

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Bollywood’s biggest names showed up in style, including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput, along with Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, and Kajol.

Adding to the star power, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar attended with Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar and new bahu Saaniya Chandok.