 Ranveer Singh Turns Sabyasachi Muse In Boho Ensemble, 18k Gold Jewellery
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh turned muse for Sabyasachi in a boho inspired ensemble featuring a white shirt, oversized tropical-print jacket and brown cargo pants. He elevated the look with 18k gold jewellery, including a gemstone-studded charm necklace and statement ring. A brown hat and tinted glasses completed the retro-luxe outfit,.blending wanderlust with high jewellery glamour.

Aanchal CUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
Dhurandhar sensation and Bollywood’s style icon Ranveer Singh is back to doing what he does best, turning fashion into a full-blown spectacle. The actor recently stepped into muse mode for ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and the result was a head-turning boho moment that blendes vintage drama with modern opulence.

Shared on Instagram by the designer, the striking portraits showcase Ranveer embracing a free-spirited aesthetic, but with unmistakable luxury woven into every detail.

Decoding Ranveer's Sabyasachi moment

For the look, Ranveer started with a crisp white shirt layered under an oversized, long off-white jacket. The standout piece featured tropical-inspired motifs with blooming florals and coconut trees. The silhouette was fluid and easy, yet structured enough to command attention.

He paired the jacket with brown, roomy cargo pants that added a utilitarian edge. A bold statement belt cinched the ensemble together, breaking the softness of the prints with a strong focal point.

True to Sabyasachi’s maximalist sensibility, the accessories elevated the entire look. According to the designer, Ranveer wore a charm necklace crafted in 18k gold, adorned with tourmaline, sapphire, spinel, tiger eye, gogunjula, rutile and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds. The layering of gemstones added depth and colour to the bohemian base.

He complemented it with a statement ring, also made in 18k gold and encrusted with multicoloured gemstones and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds, a piece that echoed the necklace’s grandeur.

Finishing touches included a brown hat, tinted glasses and off-white shoes, pulling the entire look into a cohesive, retro-luxe narrative.

