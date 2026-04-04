Salman Khan Rocks Chic Suit, Kiara Advani Dazzles In Maharani Neckpiece With Sidharth Malhotra At Ambani's NMACC's 3rd Anniversary Night

Mumbai witnessed a full-blown fashion spectacle as Bollywood’s biggest names gathered to celebrate the third anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on the night of April 3 in Mumbai. Hosted by the Ambanis, the star-studded evening turned into a glamorous showcase of style, with celebrities bringing their A-game to the pink carpet.

Bollywood stars at NMACC's 3rd anniversary celebration

Salman Khan

Keeping it sharp and classic, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opted for a crisp baby blue shirt layered with a tailored grey blazer and matching trousers. His signature silver bracelet with a blue stone added a familiar touch, while polished shoes completed the understated look.

Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra

The power couple brought romance to the evening. Kiara stunned in a soft baby-pink saree adorned with delicate embellishments, paired with a shimmering blouse. She elevated the look with a statement Maharani Maker neckpiece by House of Masaba, which costs ₹1,850,000, and a luxe Hermes handbag.

Sidharth complemented her perfectly in a white kurta-pyjama set, layered with a printed jacket that added a contemporary twist to traditional wear.

Ananya Panday

Gen-Z star Ananya Panday embraced dreamy elegance in an all-white chikankari anarkali set. The flowy silhouette, paired with traditional jhumkas and juttis, gave her look a soft charm that stood out on the carpet.

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Actor Shahid Kapoor kept it sleek in a classic all-black suit, exuding timeless sophistication. His wife Mira, on the other hand, added a touch of shimmer in an Indo-western ensemble, perfectly balancing his sharp look with her modern glamour.

Kajol

Actress Kajol brought demure elegance in a tailored grey suit layered over a white tank top and matching trousers. Statement jewellery, including a bold necklace and stacked rings, along with a sleek watch, gave her look a polished, contemporary finish.

Genelia D'Souza & Riteish Deshmukh

Actress Genelia D'Souza turned heads in a black Rahul Mishra gown featuring intricate multi-hued floral embellishments, paired with a striking ruby choker and diamond earrings. Meanwhile, her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh graced the night in a sharp black and white ensemble, keeping things classic yet stylish.