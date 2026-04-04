 Salman Khan Rocks Chic Suit, Kiara Advani Dazzles In Maharani Neckpiece With Sidharth Malhotra At Ambani's NMACC's 3rd Anniversary Night
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HomeLifestyleSalman Khan Rocks Chic Suit, Kiara Advani Dazzles In Maharani Neckpiece With Sidharth Malhotra At Ambani's NMACC's 3rd Anniversary Night

Salman Khan Rocks Chic Suit, Kiara Advani Dazzles In Maharani Neckpiece With Sidharth Malhotra At Ambani's NMACC's 3rd Anniversary Night

Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ananya Panday attended the NMACC third anniversary gala in Mumbai. From elegant sarees to sharp suits, celebrities brought their best fashion moments, making the Ambani-hosted celebration a glamorous and star-studded affair.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Saturday, April 04, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
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Mumbai witnessed a full-blown fashion spectacle as Bollywood’s biggest names gathered to celebrate the third anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on the night of April 3 in Mumbai. Hosted by the Ambanis, the star-studded evening turned into a glamorous showcase of style, with celebrities bringing their A-game to the pink carpet.

Bollywood stars at NMACC's 3rd anniversary celebration

Salman Khan

Keeping it sharp and classic, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opted for a crisp baby blue shirt layered with a tailored grey blazer and matching trousers. His signature silver bracelet with a blue stone added a familiar touch, while polished shoes completed the understated look.

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Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra

The power couple brought romance to the evening. Kiara stunned in a soft baby-pink saree adorned with delicate embellishments, paired with a shimmering blouse. She elevated the look with a statement Maharani Maker neckpiece by House of Masaba, which costs ₹1,850,000, and a luxe Hermes handbag.

Sidharth complemented her perfectly in a white kurta-pyjama set, layered with a printed jacket that added a contemporary twist to traditional wear.

Ananya Panday

Gen-Z star Ananya Panday embraced dreamy elegance in an all-white chikankari anarkali set. The flowy silhouette, paired with traditional jhumkas and juttis, gave her look a soft charm that stood out on the carpet.

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Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Actor Shahid Kapoor kept it sleek in a classic all-black suit, exuding timeless sophistication. His wife Mira, on the other hand, added a touch of shimmer in an Indo-western ensemble, perfectly balancing his sharp look with her modern glamour.

Kajol

Actress Kajol brought demure elegance in a tailored grey suit layered over a white tank top and matching trousers. Statement jewellery, including a bold necklace and stacked rings, along with a sleek watch, gave her look a polished, contemporary finish.

Genelia D'Souza & Riteish Deshmukh

Actress Genelia D'Souza turned heads in a black Rahul Mishra gown featuring intricate multi-hued floral embellishments, paired with a striking ruby choker and diamond earrings. Meanwhile, her husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh graced the night in a sharp black and white ensemble, keeping things classic yet stylish.

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