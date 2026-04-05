Soha Ali Khan Swaps Her Morning Coffee With This Lemon Drink, Calls It 'Game Changer' For Gut Health – Watch Recipe Video

If your morning starts with a cup of coffee, you might want to take advice from Soha Ali Khan. The actress recently swapped her caffeine fix for a simple homemade drink, and she swears it’s been a “game changer” for her gut health. Shared on April 5, her routine is all about starting the day gently, especially as the body goes through hormonal shifts.

Soha’s morning gut-healing drink

Opening up about her switch, Soha shared, “I’ve never really been a morning person, more a 'don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee' kind of soul. And then suddenly, I realised I can’t have coffee on an empty stomach. Hello, perimenopause. So, I switched to my warm water, lemon, ginger, and chia drink, and honestly, it’s been a gentle game changer for me.”

She explained that during perimenopause, changes like fluctuating estrogen can make issues such as acidity, bloating, and caffeine sensitivity more noticeable. This drink, she says, offers a calmer, more balanced start to the day by hydrating the body, supporting digestion, and providing steady energy without the caffeine spike.

Check out the video below:

How to make it

Her go-to drink is quick and easy to prepare:

Start with half a glass of warm water

Squeeze in half a lemon

Add a pinch of pink salt

Mix in a pinch of turmeric (haldi) and black pepper

Stir in soaked chia seeds (overnight)

Add freshly grated ginger

Let it sit briefly, then sip slowly

She prefers having it first thing in the morning, followed by breakfast after 20–30 minutes.

Why it works

Each ingredient plays a role. According to her, lemon and ginger help stimulate digestion, while chia seeds add fibre that supports gut health. Turmeric, rich in curcumin, is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which may help reduce bloating and even ease joint discomfort. Adding black pepper enhances turmeric absorption, making the combination more effective.

Summing it up, Soha noted that the drink offers “a clean, steady kind of energy, less buzz, more balance.”

She also advised caution, saying, “Always soak your chia as they expand, start slow, and skip if you have gut or swallowing issues. Also, this won’t hit like caffeine; it’s a gentler wake-up. This works for me, but may not suit everyone, especially if you have acidity, kidney stones, or a sensitive stomach.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.