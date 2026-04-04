Inside Alaya F's '97 Hard' Challenge: Actress Cuts Alcohol & Cheat Meals For Nearly 3 Months, Follows Clean Diet

If there's one Bollywood star who never shies away from a fitness challenge, it's Alaya F. Known for pushing her limits, the actress is back with a brand-new routine, and this time, she's taking things up a notch. After completing the viral 75 Hard challenge not once but twice, Alaya has now kicked off her own extended version, calling it the '97 Hard' challenge.

What is Alaya F’s '97 Hard' challenge?

Starting April 4, 2026, Alaya has committed to a 97-day-long fitness and discipline journey, stretching all the way to July 9. The idea is simple but intense, showing up for yourself every single day without slipping, no matter what.

The challenge is inspired by the popular 75 Hard program, which focuses less on physical transformation and more on building mental strength, consistency, and self-discipline. Alaya's version follows the same core rules but extends the duration, making it even more demanding.

Her daily routine includes:

Two workouts every day (at least 45 minutes each, with one session outdoors)

A strict clean diet with absolutely no cheat meals

Zero alcohol throughout the challenge

Drinking nearly 4 litres of water daily

Reading at least 10 pages of a non-fiction book

Clicking a daily progress picture

Adding 15 minutes of mindfulness, including meditation or journaling

The real challenge? Consistency

What makes this routine particularly tough is its all-or-nothing nature. Miss even one task, whether it’s skipping a workout or falling short on reading, and it’s back to square one.

It’s this discipline-first approach that has made the challenge so popular among fitness enthusiasts. And with Alaya taking it on yet again (and extending it!), it’s clear she's not just chasing fitness goals but building a lifestyle rooted in consistency and mental strength.