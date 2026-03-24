'Most Powerful Thing I Eat': Soha Ali Khan's Secret To Healthy Bone At 47 Is THIS Vegetarian Soup, Watch Recipe Video

Strong bones in your late 40s and early 50s aren’t built overnight; they’re the result of mindful habits and the right nutrition. And actress Soha Ali Khan is living proof. Skipping fancy superfoods, complicated diets and supplements, the 47-year-old actress swears by something surprisingly simple: a homemade vegetarian bone health soup.

The 'most powerful' thing on her plate

In a new Instagram post, Soha spoke about the one everyday vegetarian soup that keeps her strong from within. Sharing her go-to recipe, she wrote, "The secret to my 💪🏻?? This may not look fancy but it may be the most powerful thing I eat and I think it's time to share it with you."

What makes this soup special is its focus on natural, everyday ingredients that quietly work wonders over time. Packed with greens, sprouts, and wholesome vegetables, it's designed to nourish the body from within, especially when it comes to bone health.

Check out the video below:

What goes into her signature soup

Soha's recipe is refreshingly simple and easy to recreate at home. It includes:

1 cup carrot, pumpkin or ash gourd

½ cup sprouted moong

½–1 onion

Fennel, mustard, cumin and coriander (1 tsp each)

Ginger-garlic paste

2 moringa drumsticks

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 cup leafy greens (rotated regularly)

Salt to taste

How to make it:

According to the actress, start by tempering the spices in coconut oil. Add onions and ginger-garlic paste, sauté well, and then mix in sprouted moong and drumsticks with water. Let it simmer before adding vegetables and blended greens. Finish with seasoning, and your nutrient-packed soup is ready.

Why it works

This isn't just comfort food, it’s packed with essential nutrition. As Soha explains, the soup is "mineral-rich, anti-inflammatory, and full of greens + sprouts… basically, it’s everyday ingredients doing long-term work."

She adds, “Rich in minerals, antioxidants, and plant protein, it supports bone strength and reduces inflammation… your body actually feels the difference."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.