Dhurandhar 2 Actor Udaybir Sandhu's Extreme Weight Loss Journey: 'Gained & Lost 15 Kg' For Pinda Role

Pushing physical limits for a role is nothing new in cinema, but every once in a while, an actor delivers a transformation that truly stands out. And that's exactly what Udaybir Sandhu has done with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. At just 27, the actor has portrayed the same character across two completely different life stages with a jaw-dropping transformation that's truly commendable.

Udaybir Sandhu's impressive Dhurandhar transformation

For his role as Pinda in Dhurandhar 2, Udaybir underwent a full-body transformation, gaining and then shedding 15 kilos to convincingly portray both a 20-year-old and a 40-year-old version of the character.

Speaking about the journey, he shared on Instagram, "Played a 20-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man in the same film... gained & lost 15 kgs to look the part. Pushed my limits I didn't know I had. A lot of discipline, blood, sweat, and tears went into making this."

The younger version demanded a lean, agile frame that captured the energy and restlessness of youth, while the older Pinda required a more rugged, fuller build.

More about him

Udaybir’s journey to Dhurandhar has been anything but typical. Before stepping into mainstream cinema, he reportedly was a national-level hockey player from Punjab. He made his Hindi film debut with Gold, starring Akshay Kumar, where he even assisted in training actors for the sport.

He later explored modelling across India and South Africa, gradually building a diverse portfolio. Prior to Dhurandhar 2, he also appeared in Amar Singh Chamkila, sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and featured in Ikk Kudi alongside Shehnaaz Gill.

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