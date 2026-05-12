Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Other Indian Celebs Attending The Iconic Film Festival

As the Cannes Film Festival 2026 officially begins on the French Riviera, India’s biggest stars are already gearing up to take over the global red carpet with glamour, couture and cinematic pride. From returning fashion favourites like Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to fresh Cannes debutants, this year’s Indian presence promises a mix of elegance, drama and unforgettable fashion moments.

Alia Bhatt

After creating massive buzz with her Cannes debut last year, Alia Bhatt is back for round two. The actress has already arrived in France ahead of the festival and is expected to once again represent L'Oréal Paris as one of its global ambassadors. Last year, Alia grabbed attention with her saree-inspired Gucci ensemble and dreamy Giorgio Armani Privé couture look, making her one of the standout Indian celebrities on the carpet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

No Cannes Film Festival is complete without Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. A regular at the festival for over two decades, the actress has consistently delivered some of the most memorable red-carpet moments in Cannes history. From dramatic gowns to regal Indian silhouettes, fans are now eagerly waiting to see what fashion statement she brings to the Riviera this year.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is all set to make her Cannes debut this year, adding fresh excitement to India’s representation at the festival. The actress is expected to attend ahead of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups, starring alongside Yash. Fashion watchers are especially curious to see her debut red-carpet look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

After becoming one of the internet’s favourite Cannes stars last year with her now-viral sindoor-inspired appearance, Aditi Rao Hydari is returning to the festival once again. Known for blending Indian tradition with international couture, Aditi’s fashion choices are expected to remain among the most talked-about this season too.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is also expected to make a major style statement at Cannes 2026. Reports suggest the actress has been closely involved in planning every detail of her appearance, from couture fittings to accessories and styling.

Ammy Virk

Singer-actor Ammy Virk will mark his Cannes debut with the screening of Punjabi film Chardikala, alongside Roopinder Kaur Gill. The moment is being seen as a proud milestone for Punjabi cinema on the international stage.

Ashutosh Gowariker

Acclaimed filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will attend Cannes as part of India’s official delegation in his role as the director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), further highlighting India’s growing presence at prestigious global film events.