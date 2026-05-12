Alia Bhatt Takes Over Cannes Film Festival 2026 As A Modern-Day Princess In Dreamy Ball Dress – WATCH

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 2026 | X (@KshSpeaks)

Alia Bhatt is officially having her Cannes moment, and fashion lovers cannot keep calm. Ahead of her much-awaited red-carpet appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening ceremony, the actress stepped out looking straight out of a modern fairytale, instantly turning heads on the French Riviera.

After serving sleek monochrome airport looks earlier, Alia switched gears completely and embraced soft princess-core glamour in a dreamy mint-green ensemble that felt equal parts elegant and whimsical.

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Alia's dreamy Cannes 2026 look

For her latest Cannes appearance, Alia slipped into a stunning mint-green midi ball dress, featuring delicate strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline that added a subtle boldness to the otherwise romantic silhouette.

What truly elevated the look, however, was the voluminous sculpted skirt that flared out dramatically, giving the outfit a graceful ballgown-inspired structure. The dress hugged her waist perfectly before flowing into layers of textured fabric, creating a flattering, cinched silhouette.

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The gown also featured intricate floral and leaf-inspired detailing across the fabric, adding depth and an almost hand-painted softness to the overall look. The delicate embellishments brought a dreamy garden-like aesthetic, making the ensemble feel ethereal without looking overly dramatic.

Keeping the focus entirely on the dress, Alia opted for minimal accessories. She styled the couture moment with just a pair of sparkling diamond studs and classic white heels, proving once again that understated styling can make the loudest statement.

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Her glam stayed fresh and signature Alia. The actress wore a soft dewy base paired with rosy cheeks, highlighted skin, muted eye makeup, and glossy nude lips that perfectly complemented the pastel palette of the outfit. She completed the elegant look with a sleek side-parted bun that added timeless sophistication to the entire appearance.