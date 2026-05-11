Alia Bhatt Arrives At French Riviera For Cannes 2026, Embraces Monochrome Glam In All-Black Jacket & Capris

Alia Bhatt in France | Image Courtesy: X (@barbell3162671)

Alia Bhatt just landed in France and decided to serve yet another chic fashion moment of the day. After grabbing eyeballs with her stylish Mumbai airport appearance, the Billywood actress arrived at the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival in a sleek monochrome look that instantly got fashion lovers talking. Returning to Cannes for the second time after her much-discussed debut last year, Alia is already making sure all eyes staystay on her.

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Alia’s monochrome riviera look

For her second appearance of the day, Alia embraced sleek monochrome dressing in an all-black ensemble that felt equal parts polished and modern. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress slipped into a sharply tailored black jacket by Carolina Herrera. The fitted silhouette hugged her frame beautifully while the full-sleeved structured design added a refined touch to the overall look.

Instead of opting for traditional trousers, Alia paired the statement top with cropped black capris, giving the outfit a fashion-forward twist. She completed the ensemble with sleek black heels, oversized sunglasses, and a classic Gucci handbag that elevated the minimal aesthetic.

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Keeping the glam soft and understated, the actress chose glowing skin, glossy nude lips, and barely-there makeup. Her hair was styled in her signature middle-parted natural waves, perfectly complementing the relaxed luxury vibe of the look.

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Her chic Mumbai airport look

Even before touching down in France, Alia had already turned the Mumbai airport into her personal runway. For her departure look, she stayed true to her understated style in a fitted black blazer layered over a simple white tank top. The blazer featured delicate tie-up detailing in the front, adding a feminine touch to the otherwise sharp silhouette.

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She paired it with classic blue denims secured with a structured black belt, creating a travel look that was stylish without trying too hard. Pointed heels and oversized black sunglasses rounded off the ensemble, while her minimal beauty look and open hair kept things fresh and effortless.

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Alia is expected to represent L'Oréal Paris at the festival alongside global names like Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, and Viola Davis. Joining her from India this year are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari.