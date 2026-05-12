 Tara Sutaria Leaves For Her Cannes 2026 Debut, Stuns In ₹1.29 Lakh Pinstripe Blazer Look At Mumbai Airport – Watch
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HomeLifestyleTara Sutaria Leaves For Her Cannes 2026 Debut, Stuns In ₹1.29 Lakh Pinstripe Blazer Look At Mumbai Airport – Watch

Tara Sutaria Leaves For Her Cannes 2026 Debut, Stuns In ₹1.29 Lakh Pinstripe Blazer Look At Mumbai Airport – Watch

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has left for her much-awaited debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 in a chic ₹1.29 lakh designer airport look. The actress stunned in a navy pinstripe Helsa suit layered over a sheer white cape top, styled with Dior accessories and sleek glam. Tara’s Cannes appearance comes amid growing buzz around her upcoming film Toxic.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
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Tara Sutaria at Mumbai airport | Instagram

The Cannes fashion takeover has officially begun, and now Tara Sutaria is joining the stylish league. After Alia Bhatt landed at the French Riviera, Tara was spotted heading for her much-awaited Cannes Film Festival 2026 debut, and naturally, she made the Mumbai airport look like a luxury fashion runway.

Take a look:

Tara’s chic airport look decoded

For her departure look, Tara opted for chic power dressing in a head-to-toe ensemble by Helsa. The actress layered a dramatic sheer white cape-style top underneath a structured navy pinstripe suit, creating the perfect mix of softness and sharp tailoring.

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The flowy Georgette Cape Top featured a high-neck silhouette with delicate tie-up detailing in the front, adding movement and elegance to the look. Over it, she wore an oversized navy blazer with padded shoulders, flap pockets, and relaxed tailoring that gave the outfit a cool, effortless vibe. She paired the blazer with matching super-baggy striped trousers, keeping the overall aesthetic sleek yet comfortable for travel.

And yes, the fashion came with a luxury price tag. According to Revolve, the Georgette Cape Top costs ₹24,377.11, while the Stripe Twill Boyfriend Blazer is priced at ₹65,789.95. The Stripe Twill Super Baggy Pants add another ₹37,553.92, taking the complete outfit value to approximately ₹1.29 lakh.

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Tara kept the styling minimal yet sleek with a mini Dior handbag, pointed black heels, and sleek dark sunglasses. Her beauty look leaned towards soft glam with glowing skin, nude lips, and subtle makeup. She tied her hair into a loose middle-parted bun, secured with a golden claw clip that added a polished finishing touch.

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Tara’s big Cannes debut

The actress is now gearing up for her first-ever appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2026, scheduled from May 12 to May 23 on the French Riviera.

Tara’s debut comes at a major moment in her career as excitement builds around her upcoming film Toxic. According to reports, while she is not attending Cannes specifically for the film, her appearance at the festival is expected to mark the beginning of a more global phase in her career.

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