Go Bold Or Go Home! Georgina Rodriguez Revives 'Exposed Bra' Trend At Venice Film Festival 2026

Georgina Rodriguez during the Venice Film Festival 2026 | Image Courtesy: X (@21metgala)

There was a time when leaving a bra visible under an outfit could turn heads for all the wrong reasons. Now, it has become one of fashion's favourite ways to make a look feel deliberately daring. Georgina Rodriguez proved exactly that when she stepped out in Venice, bringing the once-controversial styling trick back into the spotlight with a sultry, effortless twist.

The appearance marked Rodriguez’s first red carpet outing since marrying footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and while her eventual Venice red carpet look was a chic electric-blue navy suit jacket paired with a matching split-back skirt, it was her pre-red-carpet outfit that caught attention for an entirely different reason.

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Georgina Rodriguez brings back ‘exposed bra’ trend

Rodriguez gave the classic shirt-and-jeans combination a provocative update. She wore a brown satin shirt, leaving several buttons undone to reveal a delicate lace bra underneath. Rather than making the lingerie the entire focus, she allowed it to peek through naturally, making the reveal feel more like part of the styling than a separate statement.

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She tucked the satin shirt into white flared jeans, creating a relaxed contrast with the more sensual upper half of the outfit. Nude stilettos elongated the silhouette, while black sunglasses added a polished, off-duty finish.

The look captured exactly why the exposed-bra trend continues to return: it can transform even the most familiar wardrobe staples into something considerably more daring.

Why is the exposed bra trend back?

The idea of showing lingerie as part of an outfit has been around for decades, but its appeal has changed with every fashion era.

Designers began pushing underwear beyond the bedroom during the late 20th century, gradually turning corsets, bustiers and visible bra details into intentional elements of dressing. By the 1980s and 1990s, lingerie-inspired fashion had become much more visible, with structured pieces, sheer fabrics and slip-dress silhouettes challenging the idea that undergarments had to remain hidden.

The aesthetic evolved again in the 2000s, when visible lace bras and bra straps became closely associated with celebrity street style and going-out fashion. What once looked rebellious eventually became another styling tool.

The current revival takes cues from all of those eras. It mixes the confidence of '80s lingerie dressing with the sleek sensuality of '90s fashion and the playful attitude of early-2000s celebrity style. The difference today is that the reveal tends to look much more intentional - whether it appears underneath an oversized shirt, through a sheer layer or as a carefully placed peek of lace.

And Georgina was far from the only celebrity to experiment with it recently.

Kim Kardashian

Before Georgina, Kim Kardashian gave the trend a softer, more understated interpretation at the 2026 This Is About Humanity Soirée. She wore a cropped cream cardigan loosely slipped off one shoulder, leaving the top button undone.

The styling created a small but deliberate glimpse of a round black strapless bra underneath. She contrasted the darker lingerie with a butter-yellow satin maxi skirt, finished with a slim wrap-style belt at the waist.

Joey King

At the 2026 European premiere of Practical Magic 2, Joey King embraced the exposed-bra trend in a custom ensemble featured a delicate, double-layered pale yellow organza gown, detailed with crystal and sequin floral embellishments.

Beneath the sheer layers, a matching yellow satin bra and culotte set was clearly visible, while custom yellow heels completed the monochromatic look.

Kendall Jenne

At the Met Gala 2026, Kendall Jenner took the idea considerably further. Her look, created by Zac Posen’s GapStudio, was designed around the evening’s “Costume Art” theme and its exploration of clothing and the human form.

She wore a clingy, floor-length dress with a deliberately distressed, almost torn appearance. On one side, a nude leather bra-corset with sculpted nipple detailing was intentionally left visible beneath the dress. A dramatic long train followed behind her, making the exposed detail feel like part of the garment’s construction rather than a wardrobe malfunction.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor had also experimented with the look during her 2025 London appearance at a Miu Miu store launch last year. She wore a fitted black midi dress with narrow straps and paired it with a black bucket hat, calf-length socks and matching Mary Jane-style shoes.

The unexpected element was the skin-toned bra visible beneath the dress. Because it closely matched her skin tone, the detail created an illusion of barely-there layering, giving the otherwise classic black outfit a more provocative edge.

And the list of celebrities putting their own spin on this trend is endless, especially during 2023, when the exposed-bra trend was everywhere, from street style to red carpets.

Moreover, the exposed bra is no longer simply about showing underwear. It has become a way to play with transparency, contrast, construction and attitude.

And if Georgina Rodriguez’s Venice outing is anything to go by, this fashion flashback is nowhere near finished.