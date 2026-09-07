Dimple Kapadia Proves Maximalism Is Back As Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Icon In Dreamy Saree-Inpired Couture

Dimple Kapadia at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Minimalism may be dominating the couture world in recent years, but Dimple Kapadia just made a very convincing case for going all in. The 69-year-old actress arrived at Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s star-studded Mumbai celebration looking every bit the maximalist muse, dressed in an ivory ensemble that brought together florals, layers, statement jewellery and plenty of drama.

The occasion marked the designer duo’s celebration of 40 years in couture and creativity, as they also introduced Iconic Jewels by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, their first fine jewellery collection after four decades in fashion. And Kapadia’s look felt perfectly in tune with the duo’s increasingly maximalist approach at a time when clean, pared-back silhouettes continue to dominate.

Dimple Kapadia turns maximalist muse

Kapadia’s ensemble took the visual language of a saree but reworked it into a more fluid, layered silhouette. Instead of a traditional six-yard drape, the veteran icon donned an ivory ensemble built around a flowing skirt that featured saree-like pleating across the front. The construction gave the lower half of the look the unmistakable appearance of a draped saree while keeping the outfit contemporary.

The skirt was finished with scattered multihued floral motifs, bringing touches of pink, red, blue and green against the soft ivory base. An ornate printed border ran along the hem, adding another layer of detail without overwhelming the silhouette.

She paired the skirt with a coordinating ivory top before adding the piece that really transformed the outfit: a long, open-front coat. The full-sleeved layer featured elaborate floral and paisley detailing around the edges and sleeves, giving the otherwise elegant ivory base a burst of colour and pattern.

A matching printed dupatta completed the ensemble. Kapadia wore it across her shoulder and wrapped it towards the front, enhancing the illusion of a saree while adding an elegant finish.

The styling leaned unapologetically glamorous. The actress adorned herself in oversized diamond studs, layered pearl and diamond necklaces, and a bold diamond ring, allowing the jewellery to stand out against the intricate prints and embroidery.

Her beauty look followed the same dreamy mood. She wore a glowy, dewy base, paired with rosy cheeks, smoky eyes and glossy nude lips. Her signature hair was left open in a voluminous, side-parted style, giving the heavily detailed ensemble a softer finish.

At 69, Kapadia once again proved that statement dressing has no age limit, and sometimes, more really is more.