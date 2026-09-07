Nita Ambani, Isha, Shloka & Radhika Merchant Serve Indian Elegance At Mumbai Fashion Gala |

The Ambani ladies brought their signature elegance to a star-studded fashion evening in Mumbai. Designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla hosted a grand gala on September 6 to celebrate their 40 years in fashion, bringing together several prominent names from the world of Bollywood, business and fashion.

Among the guests, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani and Radhika Merchant stood out with their sophisticated ethnic looks. The quartet was seen posing together, each bringing a distinct style to the glamorous evening.

TAKE A LOOK:

Shloka Mehta-Ambani

Shloka opted for an elegant ivory-and-gold traditional ensemble, featuring a heavily embroidered blouse paired with a flowing ivory bottoms. A matching dupatta with intricate golden borders added a graceful finish, while her long open hair kept the look soft and effortless. She completed the outfit with subtle jewellery.

Radhika Merchant-Ambani

Radhika looked stunning in a black-and-white printed ethnic ensemble that combined traditional detailing with a contemporary silhouette. The fitted outfit featured intricate white floral motifs against a black base, while the shorter jacket-style top added structure. She accessorised with a striking emerald-toned necklace and and a tiny embellished handbag, adding a pop of colour to the monochrome look.

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani exuded timeless elegance in a deep wine-red traditional outfit, featuring intricate tonal embroidery and geometric motifs. The rich colour beautifully complemented her sophisticated styling, while her statement earrings and bangles added a regal touch. With her voluminous hair swept to one side, she looked effortlessly graceful.

Isha Ambani

Isha chose a sophisticated ivory embellished ensemble that beautifully balanced glamour and understated elegance. The fitted silhouette featured delicate all-over detailing and a plunging neckline, while a sparkling choker and matching earrings added a glamorous finish. Her open, softly waved hair completed the contemporary festive look.