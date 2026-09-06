Nita Ambani’s Janmashtami Look Exudes Royalty In Aqua-Blue Bandhani Saree & Diamond Jewellery |

The Ambani family celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with traditional fervour, and glimpses from the festivities have offered a peek into the beautiful celebrations. Among the highlights was Nita Ambani, who embraced the festive spirit in an elegant traditional ensemble while participating in the puja and worshipping Lord Krishna.

Celebrity hairstylist Ritika Kadam shared a Reel from the celebrations on Instagram on September 5, giving followers a glimpse of Nita Ambani’s festive look. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Janmashtami Celebrations- Here to celebrate the most beautiful day ~ with Mrs Nita Ambani looking ethereal at the core of it all.”

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For the occasion, Nita Ambani opted for a gorgeous aqua-blue Bandhani saree, bringing together traditional craftsmanship and a rich festive palette. The soft blue base was highlighted with intricate gold zari embroidery, while subtle pink accents added another layer of colour to the nine-yard drape.

The saree's broad golden thread-embroidered border gave it a regal finish, beautifully complementing the delicate Bandhani pattern spread across the fabric. Adding even more charm were the multicoloured tassels in pink, blue and green, which brought a playful festive touch to the otherwise sophisticated ensemble.

She paired the saree with a matching aqua-blue blouse, keeping the silhouette classic and allowing the intricate saree to remain the centre of attention. The overall colour combination gave her look a soft, graceful and celebratory feel that was perfectly suited to the occasion.

Nita Ambani elevated the traditional ensemble further with an exquisite jewellery selection from her personal collection. She wore a statement diamond hair accessory adorned with pink diamonds, adding a touch of understated luxury to her festive appearance.

The jewellery was coordinated beautifully, with matching earrings, bangles and statement rings completing the look. The layered necklace, in particular, added a regal touch to the saree while complementing its gold detailing.

For her beauty look, Nita Ambani kept things elegant with her hair neatly styled back, allowing the diamond hair accessory and earrings to stand out. Her makeup remained polished and festive, with defined eyes, a soft lip and a traditional bindi completing the look.