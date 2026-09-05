Inside Mouni Roy's Janmashtami Celebrations In Serene Saree Look; Performs Sacred Abhishek To Lord Krishna | Visuals |

Mouni Roy embraced the spiritual essence of Janmashtami with a graceful traditional look as she shared glimpses from her celebrations on social media. The actress was seen visiting a temple and participating in a sacred abhishek ceremony dedicated to Lord Krishna, while also sharing a special moment with spiritual leader and motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das.

Mouni Roy's Serene Janmashtami Look

Mouni Roy looked effortlessly elegant in an ivory silk saree featuring a rich red-and-gold border that added a festive touch to the otherwise understated drape. She paired the saree with a matching strappy blouse with a simple, classic silhouette, allowing the traditional weave and striking border to take centre stage.

Her accessories perfectly complemented the ethnic look, with traditional jhumkas adding a delicate festive sparkle. She wore her hair in a neat, sleek bun adorned with a gajra of white flowers, giving the look a distinctly South Indian-inspired touch.

Mouni Roy Performs Krishna Abhishek

The actress also gave her followers a glimpse into her devotional celebrations. In one of the visuals, Mouni can be seen performing a milk abhishek to Lord Krishna, pouring milk over the idol as part of the sacred ritual. Her Janmashtami posts also featured beautifully decorated Krishna idols, adding to the festive atmosphere.

A Special Conversation With Gaur Gopal Das

Among the pictures shared by Mouni was a frame featuring her with Gaur Gopal Das, with whom she appeared to have a meaningful conversation on the auspicious occasion.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, "Had the great fortune of conversing with Prabhu at length on the auspicious day of Janmashtami. Some conversations just stay with you… this one felt cathartic, deeply poetic in its own way, and left me happier and more fulfilled."