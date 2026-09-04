Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2026: 25+ Wishes In Hindi, जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनाएं Messages, WhatsApp Status And More To Share With Your Friends And Family |

Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most beloved deities in Hindu mythology. The festival is marked with devotion, prayers, bhajans, fasting and joyful celebrations as devotees welcome the birth of Bal Gopal. It is also a time to seek Krishna’s blessings for happiness, peace, prosperity and positivity.

Whether you are celebrating with family, visiting a temple or simply sharing the festive spirit with loved ones, a heartfelt wish can make the occasion even more special. Here are 30 short and simple Krishna Janmashtami wishes in Hindi that you can share with your family and friends.

25+ जन्माष्टमी की शुभकामनाएं wishes & more in Hindi