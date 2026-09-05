Georgina Rodríguez Attends Venice Film Festival; Her First Appearance After Intimate Wedding With Cristiano Ronaldo |

Georgina Rodríguez made a glamorous appearance at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, marking her first major public outing following her intimate wedding with football star Cristiano Ronaldo. The model attended the premiere of Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?, turning heads in an exquisite high-jewellery look by Italian maison Pasquale Bruni.

For the occasion, Georgina embraced an elegant and sophisticated aesthetic, wearing the latest Giardini Segreti Couture collier. Crafted in white gold and adorned with brilliant white diamonds, the statement necklace drew inspiration from the transformation of a secret garden. Its sculpted leaf motifs appear to move with the wind before unfolding into delicate petals, while intricate diamond pavé adds an ethereal finish.

She completed the luxurious jewellery ensemble with Rosina earrings and rings, paired with Giardini Segreti and Aleluiá pinky rings. All the pieces were crafted in white gold and finished with sparkling white diamonds, adding a refined touch to her Venice appearance.

The outing comes shortly after Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo officially tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony on August 11, 2026, exactly a decade after the couple first met.

Read Also Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava Makes Venice Film Festival Debut In Chanel Look Featuring 30,000...

Bhavitha Mandava's Venice Debut

Meanwhile, Indian model Bhavitha Mandava also made her Venice Film Festival debut, attending the same premiere in a spectacular turquoise Chanel Resort 2027 “mermaid dress.” The gown featured 30,000 heart-shaped and 96,000 oval sequins, with Chanel's Lesage atelier spending 1,250 hours embroidering the creation.

Bhavitha completed the look with a blue-and-green sequinned camellia brooch, gold-tone and red resin earrings and silver strappy sandals. She is the first Indian House Ambassador for Chanel and the first Indian model to open a show for the luxury fashion house.