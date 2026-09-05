Indian Model Bhavitha Mandava Makes Venice Film Festival Debut In Chanel Look Featuring 30,000 Heart-Shaped Sequins |

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava made a glamorous debut at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, turning heads on the red carpet in an extraordinary Chanel creation that took over 1,200 hours to bring to life.

Bhavitha attended the screening of 'Mr. Nelson, Did You Kill People?', making her first appearance at the prestigious festival in a striking turquoise gown from Chanel’s Resort 2027 collection. The look, aptly named the “mermaid dress,” was designed to evoke the shimmering beauty of a mythical siren emerging from the water.

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The gown stood out for its intricate embroidery and spectacular scale. It is covered with 30,000 domed, heart-shaped sequins arranged in graduated shades of iridescent sky blue and deep turquoise. The flowing flounces feature another 96,000 oval sequins, creating a layered, aquatic effect as the light hits the dress.

The craftsmanship behind the ensemble is just as impressive as its appearance. Chanel's Lesage atelier spent 1,250 hours embroidering the gown, highlighting the painstaking artistry that went into creating the red-carpet piece.

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Designed with a sleeveless silhouette and an exaggerated V-neckline at both the front and back, the gown offered a dramatic yet elegant shape. Bhavitha completed the look with a blue-and-green sequinned camellia brooch, along with earrings featuring gold-tone metal and red resin. A pair of silver strappy sandals added a subtle finishing touch without taking attention away from the elaborate gown.

Bhavitha's Venice appearance also marks another important milestone in her fashion journey. She is the first Indian House Ambassador for Chanel and also made history as the first Indian model to open a show for the luxury fashion house.