Nora Fatehi Turns Up The Heat In Plunging White Crop Shirt & Thigh-High Slit Denim Skirt

By: Rutunjay D | September 04, 2026
Nora Fatehi turned up the glamour in this 90s-inspired ensemble, bringing a perfect mix of retro drama and contemporary fashion to her recent Mumbai appearance.
She wore a custom creation by Surya Sarkar, featuring a crisp white tie-front crop shirt paired with a dramatic denim wrap maxi skirt. The unexpected combination made the look instantly stand out.
The cropped shirt featured a deep plunging neckline, adding a bold and sensual element to the otherwise classic white shirt silhouette.
The front tie detail was another standout feature, cinching the shirt at the waist and giving the outfit a distinctly 90s-inspired feel while beautifully highlighting Nora’s toned frame.
The denim skirt brought an unexpected twist to the look. Designed as a wrap-style maxi, it featured a fitted silhouette through the hips before flowing dramatically towards the floor.
She elevated the outfit with a striking stack of vintage-inspired jewellery from Viange, including layered gold necklaces, statement earrings, rings and bracelets. The jewellery perfectly complemented the retro mood of her ensemble.
A high front slit broke up the length of the skirt and added movement to the ensemble. It also allowed Nora to show off her legs while keeping the overall look sophisticated and fashion-forward.