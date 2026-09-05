Who Is Nikita Porwal, The Indian Beauty Queen Representing India At Miss World 2026? |

With the Miss World 2026 grand finale all set to take place in Vietnam, 111 contestants from different parts of the world are vying for the coveted crown. Among them is Nikita Porwal, who is carrying India's hopes on the global stage.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Nikita earned the opportunity to represent India at the international pageant after winning the Miss India World title in 2024. However, her journey extends far beyond beauty pageants. With a background in the performing arts, the beauty queen has carved a space for herself as a model and actor while also exploring her passion for theatre and creative arts.

Nikita is a graduate in performing arts, specialising in drama, and has reportedly been associated with several notable productions. Apart from acting and modelling, Nikita has a wide range of interests. She is fluent in Hindi, English, Gujarati and Malwi, and has a keen interest in poetry, painting, chess, music and animal welfare. Her diverse interests reflect a personality that goes beyond the pageant stage, with creativity and social causes forming an important part of her journey.

Nikita Porwal's Message Ahead Of The Finale

As the much-awaited finale approaches, Nikita has been sharing glimpses of her Miss World journey with her followers on social media. Ahead of the final showdown, she penned an emotional note on Instagram, reflecting on the work, courage and resilience that brought her this far.

“One last sleep before the Miss World finale tomorrow. And tonight, I want to leave this thought here: Give everything you have to the journey, trust the work you have done, and when the moment arrives, stand tall in the knowing that courage, resilience and belief have already carried you farther than fear ever could,” she wrote.

When And Where To Watch Miss World 2026 Finale?

The Miss World 2026 finale will be held in Nha Trang, Vietnam, with 111 contestants competing for the prestigious title. Indian viewers who want to watch the event from home can tune in to JioHotstar, with the broadcast scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST on September 5, Saturday.