Dimple Kapadia Returns As Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Muse For Their First-Ever Jewellery Collection

Some fashion relationships are built around a single campaign or a memorable red-carpet appearance. Dimple Kapadia's connection with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla is something far more enduring. Decades after she first became associated with the ace designer duo, the actress has returned as the face of their newest venture, bringing her unmistakable presence to their first fine jewellery collection.

Dimple Kapadia is the face of new jewellery line

Celebrating 40 years in fashion, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla have stepped into a new category with Iconic Jewels by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, their debut fine jewellery collection.

Kapadia has been chosen as the face of the line, making the campaign feel like a natural continuation of a long-standing creative relationship. Her association with the designers goes back to their early years, when she was among the first clients of Mata Hari, the duo’s first boutique. She was also their first celebrity client and has remained an important figure in their creative journey.

The designers have previously referred to her as their “silent muse”, a description that captures the quiet but lasting influence she has had on their work. Their association has also included fashion milestones, with Kapadia modelling their first-ever Chikankari collection in 1993.

Inside Iconic Jewels collection

With Iconic Jewels, the designers have translated several of the visual signatures that have defined their couture into fine jewellery. Rather than following one aesthetic, the collection brings together different inspirations, ranging from Indian craftsmanship and Mughal-era motifs to spiritual symbolism.

The Abad Collection looks to Patola embroidery for its inspiration. The pieces are crafted in 18-karat gold and feature Zambian emeralds, Mozambique rubies and multicoloured sapphires, creating a vivid and richly layered palette.

For something more delicate yet equally rooted in Indian craft, the Roshnai Collection draws from Chikankari. Diamonds and pearls are arranged into Mughal-inspired motifs, translating the intricate character of the embroidery into jewellery.

The collection also explores a more symbolic side of Indian design. The Rudra and Taweez Collections incorporate spiritual references and protective motifs, combining gold, diamonds and rubies to create pieces with a sense of cultural meaning beyond ornamentation.

From couture to high jewellery

The jewellery debut represents a significant expansion for the design house after four decades in couture. While the category is new, the sensibility remains familiar: ornate craftsmanship, strong Indian references and an appreciation for pieces that feel rich in history.

The collection is currently being presented at the jewellery vault inside Mubarak Baug, the designers’ flagship store in South Mumbai. Designed around a structure inspired by the form of a diamond, the dedicated space has been created specifically to showcase the new jewellery line.

And with Kapadia at the centre of the campaign, the debut comes with a sense of continuity that's simply iconic.