'I Was Emotional & Excited': Triptii Dimri On Becoming Victoria's Secret's First-Ever Indian Ambassador | FPJ Exclusive

Triptii Dimri's fashion journey has evolved just as gracefully as her career. From keeping it simple in her early days to embracing refined silhouettes and statement couture looks today, the Bollywood actress has built a style language that's modern, confident, and completely her own.

Fresh off becoming Victoria's Secret's first-ever Indian brand ambassador, Triptii sat down for an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, where she spoke about finding her personal style, why authenticity matters more than labels, and the one Bollywood fashion moment she'd love to recreate.

'I don't chase trends'

Triptii believes her wardrobe has evolved alongside her personality. Instead of chasing every new trend, she's now focused on dressing in a way that genuinely reflects who she is.

"I've moved away from chasing trends and focus more on pieces that feel authentic to me. My style today is a reflection of who I am," she says, describing it as "effortless, versatile and rooted in comfort."

She explains that whether she's attending a glamorous event or stepping out casually, she wants every outfit to feel authentic. "Confidence comes from wearing something that makes you feel comfortable and completely yourself."

That philosophy also shapes how she approaches collaborations with her styling team. While she values their creative inputs, she likes being actively involved in every look to ensure it aligns with her personality.

"It's very much a collaborative process," she says. "I trust my team, but I also like being involved because every outfit should feel true to me. I naturally gravitate towards pieces that make me feel comfortable and confident."

Individuality in fashion and authenticity

With celebrities constantly under the spotlight, fashion conversations have become louder than ever. But Triptii isn't interested in dressing simply to earn the title of a fashion icon.

"There is definitely more attention on personal style today because we're being clicked everywhere," she admits. "But authenticity matters far more than trying to fit into any label. Just be yourself and wear clothes that truly feel like you because you're one of a kind."

She also believes today's actors enjoy far greater creative freedom when it comes to fashion than previous generations. "Fashion today is much more about individuality than following a fixed formula," she says. "That's incredibly empowering."

Even during film promotions, where fashion often dominates headlines, Triptii doesn't worry about clothes overshadowing her work. "For me, fashion is another form of storytelling and self-expression," she explains. "People may talk about what you're wearing during promotions, but audiences ultimately remember the characters and stories you bring to life."

The Madhuri Dixit look she'd happily recreate

Having recently worked alongside Madhuri Dixit in Maa Behen, Triptii didn't hesitate when asked which of the veteran actor's iconic looks she'd love to wear herself.

"I'd love to recreate her look from Hum Aapke Hain Koun," she says with a smile. "It's timeless, elegant and still feels iconic today. She is the OG when it comes to style."

A dream milestone with Victoria's Secret

Another milestone in Triptii's career came when she became Victoria's Secret's first ever Indian brand ambassador, an announcement she describes as both "exciting and emotional".

"I've admired the brand for years, so becoming its first Indian Brand Ambassador felt incredibly special and meaningful," she says.

Among her favourite pieces are the Signature Collection and the Cool Bra Collection, which she says combine everyday comfort with effortless style. She's equally fond of the Iconic Heritage Collection for its timeless appeal. "For me, the best pieces are always the ones that make you feel comfortable, confident and completely yourself," she adds.

Her monsoon wardrobe essentials

With Mumbai's rains finally arriving, Triptii says practicality always comes first when dressing for the season. "My priority is comfort," she says. Relaxed denim, oversized shirts and breathable wardrobe staples are her rainy-day favourites. "Monsoon dressing should feel easy, comfortable and make you feel confident, no matter what the weather is like."