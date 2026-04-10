Triptii Dimri Is Victoria's Secret's First Indian Ambassador! Actress Wows In Brand's Iconic Pink-And-White Lingerie

Triptii Dimri named Victoria's Secret's first Indian brand ambassador |

Triptii Dimri is officially having her global fashion moment, and it's hard to look away. The Bollywood actress has been announced as the first-ever Indian brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret, marking a major milestone not just in her career, but also for Indian representation on an international stage. As the face of the brand’s Summer Signature campaign, Triptii brings her signature soft sensuality and effortless charm to the forefront.

Sharing the news with fans on April 9, Triptii took to Instagram and wrote, "Stepping into a story that celebrates every version of me. Excited to begin this chapter…" Interestingly, the brand had teased her big reveal just days before, building anticipation around its "new face," and now, the internet can’t stop talking.

Take a look:

Triptii rocks VS iconic lingerie set

For the Summer Signature campaign, Triptii delivered three jaw-dropping looks, each showcasing a different side of her style, from relaxed luxe to bold statement dressing.

In her first look, she embraced the brand’s iconic pink-and-white striped aesthetic with a satin pyjama set. The outfit featured a relaxed-fit shirt with a notch collar, worn slightly open to reveal a sweetheart-neck bra underneath. The vibe was equal parts polished and laid-back, elevated with minimal makeup and soft, centre-parted waves.

Switching things up, Triptii leaned into a more street-style-inspired moment with a coordinated lingerie set in the same signature stripes. Styled with an open white shirt, denim jeans, and tinted sunglasses, the look felt youthful and playful. Silver hoops and natural glam keep it breezy, making it perfect for that effortless "model-off-duty" aesthetic.

For her final look, Triptii went bold in a striking black-and-white ensemble. She paired a bikini set with a micro-mini skirt and layered it with a one-shoulder crop top. Knee-high leather boots added drama, while her styling kept the focus on sharp silhouettes, proving she can do fierce just as well as soft.