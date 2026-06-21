'I Put Ghee On My Face': Karisma Kapoor Swears By Dadi Ke Desi Nuske For Glowing Skin At 51 | FPJ Exclusive

At 51, Karisma Kapoor continues to glow effortlessly, but don't expect her to reveal a 10-step skincare routine or a shelf full of luxury serums. The actress swears by something much simpler — age-old desi remedies passed down by her grandmothers.

Karisma Kapoor reveals her desi secret to glowing skin

During a candid conversation with The Free Press Journal at Amazon's Beautyverse 2026, Karisma revealed that her beauty philosophy is rooted in simplicity rather than elaborate skincare routines.

"Honestly, I don't do anything much," she said with a smile, adding that she grew up watching both her dadi and nani follow simple desi remedies at home. "Whether it was eating ghee, putting it on your face or using some malai, these were things we saw growing up," she shared.

Karisma added that she and sister Kareena Kapoor have carried those traditions into adulthood. "Both me and my sister grew up with that, so I think we still stick to it," she said, before summing up her beauty mantra in a simple line: "I believe less is more.”

She further explained why ghee remains an important part of her routine. "Actually putting or eating ghee is something my grandmother used to do. Whether you put it in rice or on roti, it still goes within and makes you glow. So I think that's important."

And while celebrities across the globe are obsessing over the viral ghee coffee trend, Karisma admits she isn't tempted. "No, I don't do that and I don't follow much trends," she concluded with a laugh.

But does ghee actually work for skin?

According to skin expert and plastic surgeon Dr Smriti Nathani, the answer isn't a simple yes or no.

"People often ask me whether applying ghee on the skin is actually beneficial or if it's just an old home remedy. The truth, as with most traditional practices, lies somewhere in between," she explained.

Dr Nathani says ghee does have moisturising properties. Rich in fatty acids, it forms an occlusive layer on the skin that helps lock in moisture and reduce water loss.

"For people with dry skin, chapped lips or rough areas like elbows, knees and heels, a small amount of ghee can provide temporary hydration and improve skin softness," she said.

However, she warns against treating it as a miracle ingredient. "I would not consider ghee a universal skincare solution. It is not a treatment for acne, pigmentation, ageing or other dermatological concerns. In oily or acne-prone skin, applying ghee on the face can clog pores, worsen breakouts and make the skin feel excessively greasy,” the expert explained.

Eat it, but in moderation

The expert also addressed the belief that eating more ghee automatically leads to glowing skin. "Healthy fats are important for skin health, and ghee can be part of a balanced diet. But increasing ghee intake won't magically transform your skin," she said.

According to Dr Nathani, glowing skin depends on multiple factors, such as hydration, nutrition, sleep, hormonal balance, stress management, sun protection and a skincare routine suited to one's skin type.

"The healthiest skin is achieved through good nutrition, healthy lifestyle habits and evidence-based skincare. Traditional remedies have their place, but they work best when they complement modern science rather than replace it."

So while Karisma Kapoor's love for dadi ke nuske is undeniably charming, experts say the real beauty secret lies in balance with a little tradition, a little science, and a lot of consistency.