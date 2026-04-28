'Ghee On My Lips': Hardik Pandya's GF Mahieka Sharma Swears By This Desi Home Remedy, Shares Her Hormonal Acne Struggle

When it comes to skincare, the internet is packed with complicated routines, but sometimes, the simplest habits win. Just ask Mahieka Sharma, who’s keeping it refreshingly real about her skin journey. From dealing with hormonal acne to swearing by desi hacks like ghee, the model and girlfriend of ace cricketer Hardik Pandya is all about going back to basics and letting skin heal at its own pace.

From breakouts to balance

Despite her glowing appearances now, Mahieka revealed that her teenage years weren't as smooth. She revealed she was struggling with hormonal acne, but over time, her approach shifted from quick fixes to patience and consistency.

“I was a teenager with hormonal acne, so I definitely felt the brunt of it. From there to now, I have learnt to give myself grace and stay with the process,” she shared in a chat with Hindustan Times.

Her biggest takeaway? Not rushing results. "I’d say listen to your skin and don’t rush the process. Acne often comes from internal imbalances, so it’s important to take a holistic approach like clean eating, hydration, stress management, and gentle, natural skincare. Healing takes time, but it’s always worth it," she added.

Less products, more consistency

Instead of layering multiple products, Mahieka sticks to a minimal routine. During the day, she keeps it light with a serum, a matte cream when needed, and sunscreen, something she calls "non-negotiable".

Night-time is even simpler. "At night, I use a facial oil. And that’s it! I believe in less is more," she said, proving that sometimes, scaling back can actually do more for your skin.

Ghee, ice water & desi rituals

What really stands out is her love for old-school home remedies. One of her go-to hacks? Ghee.

"I love ghee on my lips and dipping my face in ice water in the morning before an early shoot or event!" she revealed.

Beyond skincare products, Mahieka credits her glow to lifestyle choices. Fibre-rich meals, proper hydration, good sleep, and a reliable moisturiser and serum form the backbone of her routine.