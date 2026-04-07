Gulkand After Lunch! Mira Kapoor Reveals Secret To Her Healthy Skin & Body

If there’s one person who's made wellness feel less like a trend and more like a lifestyle, it's Mira Kapoor. From mindful eating to skin-first beauty, her approach has always been rooted in balance rather than extremes. And her latest Instagram post? It’s basically a peek into the small, consistent habits that keep her glowing, inside and out.

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Mira's everyday wellness habit

Sharing her philosophy with followers, Mira wrote, "What’s the big deal about wellness? There isn't; it’s about small habits practised consistently that will always deliver visible and measurable results." Along with that, the entrepreneur broke down her everyday routine, which is simple, doable, and surprisingly relatable.

For Mira, it all begins with understanding that skin reflects what's happening within. She focuses on maintaining a healthy skin barrier and uses breakouts as cues to check her overall health.

Movement is another non-negotiable. While intense workouts are currently off the table due to a spinal issue, she makes sure to walk for an hour five times a week and stay active in whatever way possible.

Her routine also leans into mindful living by taking moments to pause, observe, and not get lost in endless scrolling.

When it comes to food, she keeps things intuitive. One standout habit? A spoon of gulkand after lunch, which she says helps balance her system and manage acidity.

Mira also blends modern wellness with traditional practices. From using nasal drops rooted in Ayurvedic principles to indulging in treatments that support eye health and relaxation, her routine is a mix of old and new.

Add to that advanced therapies like red light sessions for skin repair and better sleep, along with monthly lymphatic drainage massages to reset the body; her regimen covers it all.