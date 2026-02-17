Chef Vikas Khanna Reveals Secret To His Toned Physique At 54 Despite Being A Foodie: 'Warm Water Before Sunrise, Simple Meals'

At 54, chef Vikas Khanna's toned physique is as talked about as his legendary recipes. The celebrity chef recently surprised fans by sharing a candid photo on Instagram, proudly displaying his fitness and opening up about the mindful habits behind his wellness journey. Khanna’s reflections offer an honest look at how a globe-trotting chef stays balanced, physically and mentally, despite a life surrounded by temptation.

Check out the post below:

Chef Vikas Khanna opens up about his wellnes routine

"For years I thought food was only my profession. "Now I understand — it is my balance. Thanks to Ayurveda," Khanna wrote under his post, crediting ancient wisdom for his holistic approach. Juggling jet lag, late-night shoots, and creative marathons, he realised the toll of a disrupted schedule.

"Living between time zones, intense projects, flights, late services, early shoots, and long creative nights, the body slowly forgets where morning begins and where night ends. Fatigue first appears in the body, but it quietly enters the mind… I realised I wasn’t tired because of work—I was tired because my rhythm was broken," the star chef explained.

Inside his holistic diet: 'Warm water before sunrise, simple meals'

It was diet that became his anchor. "I began to treat food not as indulgence, but as alignment. Warm water before sunrise, simple meals, less gluten, less sugar, less excess, more seasonal produce, and early dinners whenever possible. When I eat according to the sun rather than the clock, my mind becomes calmer. My thoughts are clearer. My reactions are gentler."

Khanna also highlighted the deep connection between mind and body: "We often separate physical and mental health, but they are the same conversation. The gut carries memory, mood, and energy. A restless stomach creates a restless mind. A nourished body creates emotional stability."

He admits this mindful routine is a work in progress: "I am still learning. I still fail many days. But now I understand that discipline in diet is not restriction — it is self-respect. Food doesn’t just sustain my work anymore. It sustains my peace."