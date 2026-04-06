World Health Day 2026: Hrithik Roshan To Shilpa Shetty, Bollywood Stars Who Swear By Fitness First

If there’s ever a perfect excuse to hit pause and check in on your health, it's World Health Day. Observed every year on April 7, the day is all about building healthier habits, and honestly, who better to take inspiration from than Bollywood's fittest stars? From intense workouts to mindful living, these celebs make wellness look like a lifestyle, not a chore.

Hrithik Roshan

At 52, Hrithik Roshan continues to redefine what peak fitness looks like. Known for his sculpted physique, the actor regularly shares glimpses of his workout routines and disciplined eating habits. Whether it’s strength training or clean meals, his consistency is what truly stands out.

Shilpa Shetty

If motivation had a face, it would be Shilpa Shetty on a Monday morning. Her social media is practically a fitness library filled with yoga routines, traditional exercises, and wellness tips. She breaks down complex moves and explains their benefits, making fitness feel approachable for everyone.

Milind Soman

A true fitness legend, Milind Soman believes in keeping it raw and real. From running marathons to barefoot jogs around Mumbai, his approach is refreshingly simple. He champions natural fitness, outdoor activity, and a clean, home-cooked diet – so don’t be surprised if you spot him jogging near Shivaji Park in Dadar and he challenges you to drop down for 10 push-ups on the spot!

Malaika Arora

At an age where most slow down, Malaika Arora continues to stay at the top of her fitness game. From intense yoga sessions to strength training and Pilates, her routine is all about staying active and consistent. She frequently shares workout videos and tips, proving that discipline and dedication are key to maintaining a strong, toned body.

Alaya F

Representing the new-gen fitness wave, Alaya F is all about discipline and challenges. From the viral "75 Hard" to her latest "97 Hard" journey, she consistently pushes her limits while promoting mindful eating and an active lifestyle.