'No Cheat Meals, We Eat Everything': Milind Soman & Ankita Konwar Share Their Diet

At 59, Milind Soman continues to defy age, proving that fitness isn’t about strict routines or fancy diets, it’s a way of life. In an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal, Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar opened up about their wellness habits, daily rituals, and the philosophy that keeps them both mentally and physically strong.

Despite being one of India’s most admired fitness icons, Milind insists that his approach to health is refreshingly simple and flexible. “I don’t have a job,” he joked, explaining that his schedule is different every single day yet he manages to workout and eat right. No excuses there!

Different morning routines, same discipline

The couple may be different when it comes to how they start their day, but they share the same commitment to balance. Milind confessed that he enjoys sleeping in, but the moment he wakes up, he starts “moving and twisting” right in bed before heading out for a run. Ankita, on the other hand, is an early riser who dedicates the first 15 minutes of her morning entirely to herself, no distractions, no rush.

Both begin their day with a glass of water, a simple ritual they swear by. “It’s the best way to flush out toxins and hydrate your body,” Ankita said. Neither believes in fancy detox drinks or fad diets. For them, wellness is rooted in consistency, not complexity.

No diets, No calorie counting, Just mindful eating

One of the most striking revelations the couple made is that they don’t count calories or obsess over macros. “We don’t differentiate between carbs, proteins, or fats,” Milind shared. “We just eat a balanced, home-cooked meal.” Ankita added that they avoid processed or packaged foods as much as possible.

Surprisingly, the duo doesn’t believe in the concept of cheat meals either. Milind explained, “If I want to eat a gulab jamun or a pizza, I’ll eat it. When your mind and body are in sync, you automatically choose what’s right for you. Food doesn’t control you anymore.”

Intermittent fasting and the power of listening to your body

Milind recently experimented with intermittent fasting and found great results, losing 7–8 kilos without even realising it. “People said I looked fit already, but fasting helped me shed extra weight naturally,” he said.

The couple’s philosophy is clear: fitness is not about restriction but about awareness. By listening to their bodies, staying active every day, and maintaining a stress-free relationship with food, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar continue to inspire millions across the country.

Their mantra is simple yet powerful, move daily, eat mindfully, and let fitness flow naturally.