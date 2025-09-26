What Milind Soman Eats For Breakfast? Know His Meal Choices For Fit Physique At 60

As actor, supermodel, and fitness icon Milind Soman approaches his 60th birthday this November, his youthful charm and boundless energy continue to inspire. Whether it’s running barefoot marathons or encouraging people of all ages to adopt healthier lifestyles, Milind defies age in the most natural way possible. A closer look at his food philosophy reveals why he still looks radiant at 60.

A fruit-first morning ritual

Unlike the average urban Indian who begins the day with tea, biscuits, or fried snacks, Milind keeps his mornings light yet powerful. Talking to Pinkvilla, he explained his breakfast is made up almost entirely of seasonal fruits. On a typical day, he might eat an entire papaya, half a watermelon, or five to six mangoes during mango season. Bananas are also a constant on his plate.

He explains that his meals are not about calorie counting but about satisfaction, quality, and freshness. If hunger lingers after fruits, he tops his breakfast with muesli, dry fruits, or cereal, all wholesome choices that keep him energized through the day.

Lunch and Dinner

Milind’s approach to lunch and dinner is refreshingly simple. Instead of indulging in heavy or oily foods, he opts for a traditional plate of dal, rice, and vegetables. He avoids meals that are difficult to digest, particularly non-vegetarian options for dinner.

Interestingly, while his meals are modest, Milind is not a fussy eater. He embraces food from across India and the world, be it Maharashtrian, Bengali, Assamese, or Japanese cuisines, as long as the dishes are prepared in their traditional and authentic form.

The influence of his mother

Fitness clearly runs in the family. Milind often shares glimpses of his 86-year-old mother, who continues to inspire thousands with her daily skipping routine. Her discipline and active lifestyle reflect the same philosophy of simple, consistent habits that Milind follows himself.

Why fruits first thing in the morning works

Nutritionists have long emphasized the benefits of beginning the day with fruits, and Milind’s practice is backed by science:

-Boosts hydration & digestion: Fruits like papaya and watermelon, with their high water and fiber content, help flush toxins, prevent constipation, and promote gut health.

-Rich in essential vitamins: Seasonal fruits provide vitamins C, A, and K, which reduce oxidative stress, slow aging, and strengthen immunity.

-Heart and skin benefits: Mangoes and papayas contain beta-carotene for skin repair, while bananas are loaded with potassium, essential for blood pressure and heart function.