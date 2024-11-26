'Bulletproof Coffee': Bollywood Celebs Love Their Coffee With Ghee, Know How Healthy It Is

Bulletproof Coffee | Canva

Bulletproof Coffee has become a buzzword in the wellness world, blending two unlikely ingredients—coffee and ghee or butter—into a creamy caffeine drink. Popularised as a part of the ketogenic diet, this unconventional coffee has found its way into the daily routines of many, including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities.

In a recent conversation, Radhika Madan revealed to Curly Tales that she starts her day with a cup of bulletproof coffee. She mentioned that she likes to add "ghee" to her coffee. Among others, a bulletproof coffee diet is also consumed by Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez and more.

Additionally, not just B-town stars but even Hollywood fame, including Harry Styles and Shailene Woodley, swear by "bulletproof" coffee. From improving focus to aiding weight management, its benefits are widely discussed, but is it truly as healthy as it seems? Let's explore what this coffee exactly is, its health benefits and downfall, with experts guiding us more.

What is bulletproof coffee?

Bulletproof coffee, also called "bullet coffee" and "butter coffee," is a high-fat coffee drink that combines brewed coffee with healthy fats like unsalted butter or ghee and medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil. Originally popularised by American entrepreneur and author Dave Asprey, this drink is a part of the ketogenic diet, aimed at providing a sustained energy boost without a spike in blood sugar.

This brew is designed to replace a traditional breakfast, offering a source of quick, digestible fats that fuel the brain and body. It is specially created for those following a low-carb or intermittent fasting regimen. It's often said to improve mental clarity, enhance metabolism and keep hunger controlled.

Is coffee with ghee healthy?

Clinical Dietician and Sports Nutritionist, Zianab G explained, "Coffee with ghee can be a powerhouse in moderation, but it depends on your health goals. It provides sustained energy and focus by combining caffeine and healthy fat. For a healthy boost, keep a check on your portion. If you're in a calorie deficit, it might be best to limit or adjust the amount of ghee you choose to use."

Bulletproof Coffee | Canva

Benefits of bulletproof coffee

Boosts energy: The healthy fats in bulletproof coffee provide long-lasting energy without the sugar hit that you get from sugary coffee drinks.

Improves focus: MCT oil in the coffee supports brain function, helping you stay sharp and focused.

Supports weight loss: It keeps you feeling full longer, lowering hunger and supporting fat burning, especially on a ketogenic diet.

Enhances metabolism: MCT oil is quickly converted into energy, giving your metabolism a helpful boost.

Stabilises blood sugar: By avoiding carbs and sugar, this drink helps maintain steady blood sugar levels.

Promotes gut health: Ghee, a clarified butter, is rich in butyrate, which is good for gut health.

Provides healthy fats: It’s a great way to include healthy fats in your diet, which are essential for brain and body functions.

Although it is satisfying, increases energy levels, and provides several benefits, there is a lack of proof that it is a nutritious alternative to meals. According to the experts, moderate consumption is the best option.

Downsides of bulletproof coffee

According to a Healthline report, there are three potential downsides of bulletproof coffee:

Low in nutrients: Replacing breakfast with Bulletproof Coffee can reduce your daily nutrient intake by about a third. While ghee and MCT oil provide fats, they lack essential vitamins, minerals, and proteins found in a balanced meal.

High in saturated fat: The drink is loaded with saturated fat, which may increase health risks if consumed in excess, especially for those with cholesterol concerns or heart conditions.

May raise cholesterol: Butter in bulletproof coffee can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol in some individuals, potentially increasing the risk of heart disease. Those with high cholesterol should consider limiting or avoiding it.