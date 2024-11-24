How Long Should You Stay On A Ketogenic Diet? Keto Coach Explains The Short-Term & Long-Term Effects On Body

Keto Diet | Canva

The ketogenic diet has grown immensely popular over the years as a strategy for weight loss, enhanced mental clarity and better metabolic health. It involves consuming a high-fat, moderate-protein and low-carbohydrate diet to induce ketosis—a state where the body burns fat for fuel instead of glucose. While keto can provide significant short-term benefits, questions often arise about its sustainability and potential long-term effects.

Let's understand both the short-term effects and long-term implications of maintaining a keto lifestyle with a keto coach:

Short-term effects

Newcomers to keto might initially face the 'keto flu,' said the keto coach and founder of Ketorets, Rahul Kamra. Keto flu is a term used to describe symptoms like fatigue, headaches, and irritability as the body adapts to using fats instead of carbohydrates for energy. He added that these effects are generally short-lived, resolving within a few weeks as the body becomes efficient at fat metabolism. Additionally, individuals may notice quick weight loss, mostly from water loss, and an increase in focus and energy levels once they overcome the initial adaptation phase.

"Some people won't be able to stay on keto because of these factors. Give it at least six weeks," Rahul explained. "You must start off with very little carbohydrate to make sure your body enters ketosis." Additionally, you can mentally prepare for this transitional phase by telling yourself that it's just temporary. You might find success with the strategy, though, if you feel energised when the keto flu symptoms go away in a few weeks.

Long-term effects

Over the long term, following a ketogenic diet can foster sustained weight management and a notable reduction in blood sugar levels, which is particularly beneficial for those with type 2 diabetes or insulin resistance, said the expert. However, he added, "Long-term followers must manage potential challenges such as nutrient deficiencies and diet fatigue, which can lead to occasional lapses from ketosis." Proper management, including periodic carbs, refeeds and a focus on nutrient-dense foods, can mitigate these issues and support a sustainable keto lifestyle.

Maintaining ketosis long-term under professional supervision can promote heart health by improving cholesterol and blood pressure levels. The keto coach advised, "It’s crucial to tailor the diet to individual health needs and lifestyle preferences to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach and ensure longevity in the benefits experienced."

Embracing keto as a lifestyle

The ketogenic diet isn’t just a temporary fix but can be a sustainable lifestyle with the right adjustments and professional guidance. "Regardless of how long you choose to stay on keto, planning, monitoring, and flexibility are key to maximising its benefits while minimising risks," added Rahul. Always consult with a healthcare provider or nutritionist to tailor the keto diet to your unique needs and health goals.