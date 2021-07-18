A beginner's guide to keto diet: How it works, what you can eat and can't, pros and cons, here's all you need to know

How the diet works

The fundamental of ketogenic diet involves low carbohydrate intake and replaces the source of energy with fat. Severe restriction of carbs puts the body into a metabolic state called ketosis, which leads to accelerated fat burns and production of ketone bodies that are used as fuel instead of glucose.

Basics of the classic ketogenic diet

Ketogenic diets are majorly classified according to the composition of macronutrients (carbs, protein, and fat) and type of fats. The classic ketogenic diet is composed of 70-80% fat, 20-25% protein and 5-10% carbohydrate. The diet also follows a specific ratio between fat, carbohydrate, and protein to ensure optimum ketosis. The ratio usually ranges between 2.5:1 to 4:1 and is calculated by the ketogenic diet expert as per individual need.

The diet protocol advises to follow a no-carb diet before you start following keto to ensure complete washout of carbohydrate from the body. This process is known as carbohydrate-washout phase and can be extended up to 7 days until the ketosis begins. The diet requires measuring urine ketone levels at least four times a day to ensure you don’t fall out of ketosis. In fact, your toothpaste needs to be sugar free.

You are only allowed to eat the recipes provided by the ketogenic diet expert and nothing else. All ingredients in each menu are to be measured in kitchen weighing scale before cooking to maintain the ratio.

Which foods are allowed?

Animal foods are widely used in the ketogenic diet as they have almost zero carbs and high-quality protein. Grass fed, organic, ethically raised fresh cut meats, chicken and turkey are the primary choices for keto. Other common foods are fatty fish like salmon, trout, tuna, and mackerel, eggs, ghee, butter and cream; unprocessed cheese like cheddar, goat, cream, blue, or mozzarella, nuts and seeds likes almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, etc.; cold-pressed, unrefined oils like extra virgin olive oil, coconut oil, and avocado oil and avocado. Spices are allowed without any restriction. Low sugar fruits and vegetables are allowed, but in small quantity.