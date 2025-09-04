Kunal Panday's Wife Pankhuri Sharma Is Too Pretty To Handle In A Saree: Stunning Pics Of Her Ganesh Chaturthi Style

By: Rahul M | September 04, 2025

Pankhuri Sharma, wife of cricketer Kunal Panday, is turning heads this Ganesh Chaturthi with her impeccable ethnic style

Pankhuri oozed elegance in a multi-hued saree featuring intricate shiny rhinestones and delicate border design

For another Ganesh Chaturthi day, she ditched soft tones for a dark brown and black drape

While the saree was stunning, the real spotlight shone on the statement, dangling gold earrings

Pankhuri looked ethereal in an ivory saree featuring subtle floral pattern, paired with a matching blouse with puff sleeves

The timeless look was complemented with an exquisite choker, matching earrings and gold bracelets

While she stunned in an array of classic six-yard, her mustard yellow-toned kurta set was a comfortable yet beautiful pick for Ganpati celebration

