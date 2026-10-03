Nora Fatehi Takes Over Louboutin's Paris Fashion Week Show In Chocolate-Brown Mini Look, Cherry-Red Heels

Nora Fatehi at Paris Fashion Week | Image Courtesy: X (@IyanAmjad)

Nora Fatehi is on a fashion roll, and her latest stop is Paris. After making a dreamy appearance in Qatar, the actor and singer was back in the couture spotlight in Paris, this time bringing sharp tailoring, rich chocolate tones and a pop of cherry red to the Louboutin show at Paris Fashion Week.

Nora Fatehi stuns at Louboutin show

For the Paris outing, Nora stepped away from flowing silhouettes and opted for a structured chocolate-brown mini dress that leaned heavily into power dressing. The long-sleeved number came with an oversized, boxy construction, giving the otherwise short silhouette a strong edge.

The defining feature was undoubtedly the exaggerated shoulders. Wide, sharply structured power shoulders gave the dress an architectural shape, while the high funnel neckline kept the upper half sleek and polished.

There were plenty of tailoring-inspired details tucked into the design too. A faux breast pocket, buttoned cuffs and a broad buckled band running along the hem added to its structured character. The waist was not dramatically cinched; instead, the box-like silhouette allowed the proportions and construction of the dress to do the talking.

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Nora balanced the deep brown outfit with a vibrant hit of cherry red. She carried a structured patent-leather top-handle handbag in the same vivid hue and paired it with matching pointed-toe patent pumps. The contrast instantly broke up the earthy colour palette while keeping the overall look sharply coordinated.

Sheer black tights completed the lower half of the ensemble, creating a clean, streamlined finish. Nora also carried a pair of narrow black micro-sunglasses, adding another contemporary touch to the outfit.

Her beauty look followed the same polished direction. She wore a luminous, dewy base with softly smoky eyes, rosy cheeks and a highlighted complexion, finishing with glossy brown lips. Her hair was swept into a neat topknot, with wispy curtain bangs left loose around her face to soften the otherwise structured styling.

Just a day earlier, it was dreamy glamour in Qatar

Nora’s Paris appearance came just a day after she was spotted at another major event in Qatar, where her styling took an entirely different direction.

For that appearance, she chose a neutral-toned maxi dress with a sleek, elongated silhouette. The sleeveless gown featured a high mock neckline and a fitted bodice before opening into an asymmetric draped skirt that created movement through the lower half.

The dress also played with contrasting textures. The upper section had a streamlined knit-like finish, while the skirt shifted into a smoother, satin-like drape, giving the otherwise understated colour palette a more dimensional feel.

She accessorised the minimalist gown with a sparkling diamond choker that sat closely around her neckline. A structured black mini handbag added a crisp contrast against the pale neutral dress.