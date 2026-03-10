Desi Model Bhavitha Mandava Takes Over Chanel's Latest Couture Show As First Indian House Ambassador - WATCH

Chanel's IT girl is back on the runway! At the iconic Grand Palais in Paris, the opening beats of Just Dance by Lady Gaga set an energetic tone for the latest couture showcase by Matthieu Blazy. Amid the excitement of the Fall/Winter 2026 presentation by Chanel, Indian model Bhavitha Mandava took over the runway, further cementing her rising global fashion presence.

Bhavitha Mandava’s chic runway look

For the couture show, Bhavitha embraced Chanel’s signature elegance with a contemporary twist. She walked the runway in a beige ribbed knit zipper suit, layered over a sleek black skirt, creating a look that balanced comfort and couture sophistication.

The outfit was styled with classic black heels, a beige bag and a pair of statement stud earrings, giving the ensemble an effortlessly polished finish. For the glam, she opted for soft, natural makeup paired with a middle-parted open hairstyle, allowing the clean lines of the outfit and accessories to remain the highlight.

India’s first Chanel house ambassador

Bhavitha recently made headlines by becoming the first Indian house ambassador for Chanel. The milestone places the Hyderabad-born model in the brand’s prestigious global ambassador lineup alongside names like Margot Robbie, Jennie Kim and Timothée Chalamet.

Sharing the news on social media, Bhavitha reflected on what the partnership means to her. She wrote, "CHANEL has long stood as a symbol of the modern working woman in motion, a spirit I deeply resonate with and am proud to embody."

She also praised the brand’s creative evolution under its current leadership, adding, "Matthieu’s vision for the house brings a genuine sense of joy, thoughtfully balanced with reverence for its legacy. I’m truly honoured to be part of this new chapter at CHANEL and to join as an ambassador for a house that holds a special place in my heart."

Bhavitha’s growing Chanel legacy

Bhavitha's journey with Chanel has been nothing short of iconic. One of her biggest breakthrough moments came when she opened the Métiers d’Art 2025/26 show in New York for the fashion house, becoming the first Indian model to do so. Interestingly, the show was staged in a subway-inspired setting, reflecting the environment where she was first discovered.

Her momentum continued earlier this year when she closed Chanel’s latest haute couture presentation on January 27 at the iconic Grand Palais. The show marked the first haute couture collection for the house under creative director Matthieu Blazy.

