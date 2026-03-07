Model Bhavitha Mandava Scripts History By Becoming FIRST Indian To Turn Chanel's House Ambassador

Bhavitha Mandava has done it again! The desi model has made history by becoming the first Indian house ambassador for the iconic French luxury label Chanel. The announcement places the Hyderabad-born model among the brand's prestigious circle of ambassadors, which includes global stars like Margot Robbie, Jennie Kim and Timothée Chalamet.

A historic first for India

Sharing the new milestone on her Instagram, Bhavita wrote, "CHANEL has long stood as a symbol of the modern working woman in motion, a spirit I deeply resonate with and am proud to embody."

She also praised the brand’s evolving creative direction under its current leadership. She added, "Matthieu’s vision for the house brings a genuine sense of joy, thoughtfully balanced with reverence for its legacy. I’m truly honoured to be part of this new chapter at CHANEL and to join as an ambassador for a house that holds a special place in my heart."

Bhavita's iconic Chanel journey

Bhavita journey with Chanel has been nothing short of iconic. One of her biggest breakthrough moments came when she opened the Métiers d’Art 2025/26 show in New York for the fashion house, becoming the first Indian model to do so. Interestingly, the show was staged in a subway-inspired setting, reflecting the environment where she was first discovered.

Her momentum continued earlier this year when she closed Chanel’s latest haute couture presentation on January 27 at the iconic Grand Palais. The show marked the first haute couture collection for the house under creative director Matthieu Blazy.

More about the desi model

Born and raised in Hyderabad, Bhavitha Mandava's path to global fashion stardom is anything but conventional. Trained as an architect in India, she later moved to the United States to pursue a master's degree in assistive technology at New York University. Fashion, at least initially, wasn't part of the plan.

Her entry into modelling was almost accidental. According to Models.com, Bhavitha was scouted at a subway station just weeks before the Spring/Summer 2025 season, a chance encounter that changed everything. As reported by Dazed, she had previously declined multiple offers to sign with agencies across continents, prioritising her studies over the runway. It was only when internship opportunities fell through near graduation that she decided to give modelling a shot.

Less than a year later, she debuted at Bottega Veneta and went on to make global headlines as the first Indian model to open Chanel's Métiers d’Art 2026 show in december 2025 in New York.

