Princess Kate Middleton Honours Indian Culture In Recycled Desi Gold Jhumkas At Holi Celebration In Leicester: The Cost Will Surprise You

Kate Middleton in Leicester for Holi 2026 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (thewales_family)

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, brought a touch of regal elegance and desi charm to this year's Holi celebrations in Leicester. During her visit on March 5, the royal stepped out in a refined neutral ensemble but paid a beautiful tribute to Indian heritage through her jewellery choice. Her appearance quickly caught attention online, with many praising her thoughtful nod to the British Indian community.

Kate Middleton's desi fashion moment

For the colourful celebration, Kate kept things chic and simple in a cream pleated midi dress by Ralph Lauren featuring a structured bodice and softly flowing skirt. Layered over the dress was a tailored coat from Savile Row designer Chris Kerr, which royal watchers may recognise as a stylish repeat from her 2023 Christmas carol service appearance.

The rewear once again highlighted her well-known approach to sustainable fashion and wardrobe recycling. To complement the soft ivory palette, Kate added camel-toned suede pumps and a matching clutch, creating a polished, monochrome look.

While her outfit was elegant, it was her earrings that truly captured the spotlight. The Princess wore the "Dina" earrings by Parisian label Sézane, gold-plated recycled brass drops featuring delicate beadwork and striking blue stones.

The handcrafted design, reminiscent of traditional Indian jhumkas, was widely interpreted as a subtle tribute to Indian jewellery traditions. And for everyone curious, the statement piece is originally priced at $130, which is around ₹11,913.

Celebrating Holi with the community

Kate’s visit centred around the renowned Aakash Odedra Company, a prominent South Asian dance organisation in Leicester. Upon arriving, she was warmly welcomed with a traditional ‘mala’, a garland made of fresh red roses and pearls, which created a striking contrast against her cream outfit.

The royal also immersed herself in the festivities by watching a vibrant dance performance by the company. In a delightful moment that quickly went viral online, Kate joined a group of women to participate in a traditional garba dance, embracing the joyful spirit of the festival.

