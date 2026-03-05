Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Reception: Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar & Others Dazzle At Virosh Grand Hyderabad Celebration

After tying the knot in an intimate Udaipur ceremony on February 26, 2026, newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda turned their Hyderabad reception into a glamorous star-studded celebration. Held on March 4, the grand evening saw several Bollywood and South Indian celebrities arriving in their festive best, making it a night filled with couture moments, traditional elegance and plenty of sparkle.

From shimmering lehengas to regal sarees and sharp bandhgala looks, take a look at who wore what at their lavish reception.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon arrived in an exquisite black and silver lehenga by Shantanu and Nikhil that instantly grabbed attention. The ensemble was heavily adorned with rhinestones and intricate embellishments, paired with traditional jhumkas, a sleek black waist belt that cinched the silhouette, and a flowing black dupatta.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur chose a classic navy blue saree for the evening. The highlight of her look was the floral-embroidered blouse, complemented with dangling earrings and a sleek wristwatch.

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty exuded sultry elegance in a hot red saree. The six-yard drape featured crystal and sequin detailing that shimmered beautifully with every step. She paired it with a bold bralette-style blouse and finished the look with statement earrings and a stacked kada set.

Ram Charan and Upasana

Duo Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela also attended the celebration. Ram Charan kept things classic in a navy blue kurta-pyjama set, while Upasana complemented the festive vibe in a red salwar suit featuring rich gold embroidery.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar brought his trademark fashion drama to the evening. He opted for an off-white bandhgala kurta paired with black trousers. A bold animal-shaped brooch added a quirky statement to the ensemble, while his signature sleek glasses completed the polished look.

Sreeleela

Sreeleela oozed royal charm in a regal green Anarkali set for the reception. The flowing silhouette was elevated with rich embroidery, while her emerald and gold choker paired with matching earrings gave the outfit an opulent finish.

