Supermodel Gigi Hadid Makes Miu Miu Runway Debut In Sports Brassière And Low-Slung Skirt At Paris Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid debuts on the Miu Miu runway in Paris | X

Paris Fashion Week had another major runway moment on October 4, when Gigi Hadid made her debut for Miu Miu. Closing the Spring/Summer 2027 show, the supermodel stepped out in a look that blurred the line between athletic dressing and polished ready-to-wear, giving everyday sportswear a distinctly high-fashion treatment.

Gigi Hadid turns Miu Miu muse in Paris

Hadid’s runway look stayed within a deep charcoal-grey palette, but the styling was far from basic. At the centre was a fitted dark-grey sports-brassière top designed with a dramatic halter neckline. The cut left the shoulders and upper back exposed, with the low-cut back adding another chic detail to the otherwise streamlined silhouette.

She paired the sporty top with a matching low-slung midi skirt. Sitting noticeably low on the hips, the charcoal-grey skirt featured pleated construction that brought movement to the fitted, athletic-inspired styling. As Hadid walked, the pleats allowed the skirt to sway from side to side, creating a fluid contrast against the structured top.

The most elaborate details appeared along the sides of the skirt. Full-length panels ran down both sides of her hips, covered with rows of intricate beading and crystal embellishments. The shimmering detailing transformed the otherwise understated charcoal separates, bringing a dose of evening-like sparkle to the sporty ensemble.

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The footwear continued the unexpected mix of athletic and fashion-forward elements. Hadid donned grey-and-white sneakers finished with flashes of neon yellow, keeping the look firmly rooted in the sportswear influence running through the collection.

With the outfit already carrying plenty of visual detail, Hadid kept the rest of the styling pared back. She skipped statement jewellery and wore only green gemstone earrings, allowing the embellished skirt and halter silhouette to remain the focus.

Her beauty look followed the understated direction. Hadid opted for a fresh, dewy complexion with a clean base, brushed brown brows and naturally flushed cheeks. A soft pinkish lip completed the makeup, while her hair was pulled into a tousled low ponytail, giving the polished runway look a relaxed finish.

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Hadid’s Miu Miu debut was part of a starry show that also featured a surprise runway appearance by Olivia Colman alongside Hadid and Jamie Bell. In the audience, Lili Reinhart, Janhvi Kapoor, Becky Armstrong, TWICE’s Momo and TXT's Yeonjun, were among those watching from the front row.