Janhvi Kapoor Channels Miu Miu's Retro-Cool Aesthetic In Cosy Knits At Paris Fashion Week

Janhvi Kapoor attends Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week | Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor has been serving one fashion moment after another at the Paris Fashion Week, and her latest appearance brought a completely different mood to the lineup. After making her BoF 500 Gala debut in an off-white saree, the Bollywood actress switched gears for the Miu Miu show, arriving at the front row in a playful knit-heavy ensemble that leaned into the label’s retro, preppy spirit.

Janhvi Kapoor takes over Paris in head-to-toe Miu Miu

Styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi's ensemble was built from the inside out, starting with a fitted sleeveless blue knit top. The piece featured horizontal and geometric patterns in white and red, bringing a bright graphic element to the otherwise earthy palette.

She paired it with a matching knit mini skirt featuring a mix of brown, cream, green and muted red. The multi-toned pattern gave the outfit a distinctly retro, Nordic-inspired feel, while the short length kept the overall silhouette youthful and playful.

The layering came next. Janhvi threw a cropped brown textured jacket over the knit separates, keeping its zip slightly open so that the patterned blue top remained visible underneath. The jacket featured long sleeves that echoed the pattern of the mini skirt, along with a soft, plush finish, rounded collar, front zip and ribbed hem, adding a cosy layer to the fitted silhouette.

Read Also Tara Sutaria Takes On Paris Fashion Week In The Chicest Suede-Over-Turtleneck Look At Hermès Show

To ground the soft, textured outfit, Janhvi opted for tall black lace-up boots that stopped just below the knee. Their structured shape and rugged finish introduced a tougher element, balancing the cosy knitwear and playful mini length.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She kept the accessories coordinated rather than adding too many competing elements. Oversized brown-tinted sunglasses added another retro detail, reinforcing the vintage-inspired mood of the ensemble.

Janhvi kept her beauty look relatively understated, allowing the patterned outfit to take centre stage. Defined eyes, softly sculpted features and a muted rosy-nude lip completed the makeup.

Her long dark hair was left loose in voluminous waves, falling around her shoulders and adding a relaxed finish to the otherwise structured layers.