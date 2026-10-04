Tara Sutaria Takes On Paris Fashion Week In The Chicest Suede-Over-Turtleneck Look At Hermès Show

Tara Sutaria graces Hermès show at Paris Fashion Week | Instagram

Autumn dressing does not always need a complicated formula, and Tara Sutaria’s latest Paris Fashion Week outing is proof. At the Hermès show, the Indian actress leaned into a rich seasonal palette and sleek layering, bringing together tan suede, head-to-toe black and sharp accessories for a look that felt polished without being overworked.

Tara Sutaria’s chic Parisian fashion

The star of Tara’s outfit was undoubtedly her long tan suede trench coat. Its substantial texture instantly brought an autumnal feel to the ensemble, while the wide, structured lapel gave the outerwear a sharper, tailored finish.

Underneath, she opted for a fitted black turtleneck sweater piece. The streamlined silhouette created a strong contrast against the longer, more relaxed proportions of the trench, while keeping the outfit sleek from top to bottom.

She continued the dark base with sheer black tights. Instead of breaking up the monochrome lower half, the tights created a seamless transition into her pointed-toe stiletto pumps, making the footwear feel like an extension of the silhouette.

Her handbag followed the same minimal direction with an elongated, structured black shoulder bag. Tara kept her accessories pared back with small silver hoop earrings and dark sunglasses that brought a distinctly Parisian finish to the outfit.

The beauty look stayed equally refined. She wore a clean matte base with warm tones, softly sculpted features and brown lips. Her hair was pulled into a neat high bun, giving the outfit a polished finish and keeping attention on the structured neckline and oversized lapels.

Take styling notes

Tara’s ensemble works because it relies on a simple contrast: one textured outer layer over a streamlined black base. For an autumn or winter wardrobe, start with a tan, camel or chocolate-brown suede or faux-suede trench. Keep the layer underneath fitted – a black turtleneck dress, knit dress or fine-gauge sweater with a tailored skirt can create a similar effect.

Sheer black tights are an easy way to transition dresses into cooler weather while maintaining a clean silhouette. Finish with pointed-toe pumps for a dressier occasion, or swap them for sleek ankle boots for an everyday version.

The accessories can stay minimal. A structured black shoulder bag, understated hoops and dark sunglasses are enough to complete the look without competing with the coat.

For colder days, the same formula can be adapted with a long wool coat, a fitted knit dress and knee-high boots. The key is to keep the base sleek while letting the outer layer provide the texture and visual interest.