Who Is Rachel Ojuromi? Nigeria's 'Coolest Girl' Just Went From Lagos Street To Chanel Runway In Paris

Nigeria’s coolest girl just walked the runway! And 22-year-old Rachel Ojuromi has officially taken her Lagos street-style energy all the way to Paris. After months of turning everyday streets into her personal catwalk and building a following with viral fashion videos, Rachel made her Chanel runway debut on October 5 at Paris Fashion Week.

Take a look:

Rachel Ojuromi's Chanel runway debut

For someone who had been creating fashion moments on the streets of Lagos, stepping into one of fashion’s most prestigious shows marks a major turn in her story. Rachel walked for Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel Spring/Summer 2027 collection, proving that a social media fashion creator can go from filming fit checks to becoming part of a major luxury runway cast.

Rachel appeared on the runway in a look that balanced the brand's signature codes with a bright, youthful twist. She wore a classic tweed blazer with a lemon-yellow skirt, pairing the outfit with a cherry-red Chanel bag.

The look came as part of Blazy’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection, titled La Conversation—Part Three—Different Faces of the Same Coin. Her appearance was particularly iconic because it came only months after she first caught the fashion world’s attention with her own Chanel tribute.

The viral moment that changed everything

Rachel’s road to Paris began on the streets of Lagos. Earlier this year, she started sharing fashion videos featuring creative outfits styled around the city. Her content quickly gained traction, with viewers following her street-side fit checks and hoping that a modelling agency would eventually notice her.

One of her biggest fashion moments came in July, when Rachel and her best friend, stylist and designer Debby Fasingha, recreated Chanel’s 2026 Métiers d’Art collection using completely thrifted and second-hand pieces.

Rather than simply recreating the looks indoors, the duo took the concept back to Lagos. They photographed and filmed their Chanel-inspired fashion moments at recognisable locations across the city, including the Red Line rail overpass in Yaba.

The tribute caught the attention of Matthieu Blazy himself. The Chanel creative director commented on Rachel’s post with the word “Everything” alongside a heart emoji.

Watch the video below:

From Lagos streets to the Chanel cast

Rachel’s Chanel moment came surprisingly soon after that viral exchange. According to reports, the 22-year-old had signed with a modelling agency only a week before her Paris Fashion Week debut.

Her rise, however, was not built around one viral post. Rachel and Debby had already been gaining attention through TikTok and Instagram videos that transformed Lagos into their backdrop and runway.

Their styling mixes Nigerian fashion labels, pieces from Rachel’s own wardrobe and thrifted finds from Yaba Market. The result is fashion content that feels closely connected to the city she grew up in rather than separated from it.

In an interview with i-D, Rachel spoke about being born and raised in Lagos and rarely leaving the city. That connection to home has remained a defining part of her creative identity, with her videos bringing together fashion, humour and the everyday energy of Lagos.

More than just a viral fashion girl

Rachel’s work also extends beyond her own outfits. Through The Process Africa, she is involved in documenting emerging talent across fashion, film and visual arts, with the aim of shifting perceptions around African youth culture.

That creative work now sits alongside a rapidly growing modelling career. According to reports, Rachel is represented by four agencies: No Smoking NYC in New York, Safe Management Paris, SUPA Worldwide London and her mother agency, Next Canada.

Just months ago, she was creating her own runways on Lagos streets. Now, she has walked into the world of Chanel in Paris. And if her journey so far is anything to go by, Rachel Ojuromi’s fashion story is only getting started.