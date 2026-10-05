Who Is Nishant Kerketta? Indian 'Shirtless' Farmer From Jharkhand Goes Viral For Model-Like Style, Bollywood Celebs React

A muddy paddy field may not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of a fashion shoot. But Nishant Kerketta is changing that with Instagram reels that bring together his life as a farmer and his sharp eye for menswear. From working barefoot in the fields to posing in oversized tailoring, his videos have caught the internet’s attention for an unexpected reason — style.

Nishant Kerketta’s videos are going viral

One of Kerketta’s latest reels, titled ‘Indian farmer starting fashion’, begins in rural Jharkhand under a cloudy sky. He walks barefoot through a muddy paddy field carrying a woven basket used for scattering seeds, dressed simply in grey shorts with no shirt.

The video first draws attention to his lean, defined physique, but it is his understated confidence that gives the clip its fashion-film quality. As he works in the field, he looks towards the camera before walking closer and giving a small thumbs-up.

Another reel plays with the idea that young men from villages cannot dress well. It opens with the statement, “Gaon ke ladke can't dress well (sic)”, before cutting to Kerketta in a sharply assembled outfit.

For the look, he paired a crisp white shirt with light blue denim, a printed tie, boots and a long coat. A gold watch and tinted sunglasses completed the ensemble, turning a casual-formal combination into a polished fashion statement.

Who is he?

Kerketta is a fashion and fitness enthusiast from Jharkhand who also works as a farmer and creates fashion content for Instagram. His social media presence stands apart from conventional fashion pages because the backdrop is often rooted in his everyday surroundings.

His videos and photographs feature places such as a mud house with a tiled roof, a courtyard, a large tree, a riverbank and even a highway. Against these familiar rural settings, he experiments with contemporary menswear and poses with the precision of a lookbook model.

His wardrobe follows a clear aesthetic. Muted shades such as white, black, charcoal, grey and faded denim dominate many of his outfits, while brighter red and pink pieces occasionally break up the palette.

Oversized and fluid silhouettes are another recurring element, with wide-leg trousers, long coats and relaxed shirts appearing across his looks. His posing also remains consistent, often featuring hands tucked into pockets, full-body frames, side profiles and shots from behind.

Bollywood takes notice

His unusual combination of farming and fashion has also caught the attention of Bollywood personalities. On a recent video shared on October 5, Bhumi Pednekar commented, “Kya baat hai (Impressive).”

Shibani Dandekar wrote, “Loving the style,” while Anusha Dandekar added, “Style check.”

The response from Instagram users has been equally enthusiastic, with many dubbing Kerketta the ‘aura farmer’ as his reels continue to circulate online.